GETECHA at K 2025: Fireworks of modern granulation technology

At this year's K trade fair in Düsseldorf, German plant manufacturer GETECHA will not only be providing insights into its current range of granulators, but will also be presenting a high-quality innovation: a feeding system that eliminates the need for pre-shredding large hollow articles and slugs.

The company will demonstrate the added value this brings to process optimisation in plastics processing at its booth A09 in Hall 9, using the example of a hopper granulator for medium throughputs. Innovations will include an infeed granulator for skeleton film from thermoforming, a guillotine for processing edge trims from sheet extrusion and a press granulator for use in injection moulding technology.

The highlight of this year's exhibition program is the new HHS feed system. This boasts an intelligent metering pusher that feeds the material to be processed horizontally to the cutting rotor, depending on the load. It also has the option of activating different control programs depending on the material, which regulate the speed and pressure of the feed.

GETECHA is demonstrating what the new system can achieve in practice using the RS 38060 hopper granulator as an example. Its energy-efficient and overload-protected 22 kW motor drives a variation rotor (cutting circle 380 mm), whose hydraulic pusher allows even large parts to be accommodated. The new HHS feeding system enables this granulator to process voluminous hollow articles – such as blow-moulded parts – together with their slugs directly. This saves the user the operation of upstream shredders and all conveyor lines between primary and final grinding, lowering energy costs and technical effort.

Premium quality made in Germany

Beyond its role as a case study for the use of the new feeding system, the RS 38060 at K serves to demonstrate the high level of quality that GETECHA achieves in granulator construction. The versatile granulator can handle tangled sprues, packaging returns, film rolls, containers and other plastic processing residues. It is designed for the reliable grinding of even solid parts, with its robust rotor design offering high operational reliability.

Its compact design also allows for functional expansion through additional modules – such as material discharge via a discharge screw, the use of a control camera in the cutting chamber, or water cooling. The closed, smooth geometry of the cutting chamber is optimised for cleaning when changing materials.

GETECHA's quality standards also show in the RS 30090-E infeed granulator. With a three-blade rotor, a 22 kW drive, a knurled infeed and a self-adjusting dancer arm control, it processes thermoforming skeleton film. Its large rollers also pull in unpunched parts. Alternatively, it can be equipped with automatically speed-controlled feeders and can collect production rejects via a second hopper. Thanks to its sound insulation, the RS 30090-E on display is suitable for use close to the production line. It can be operated with water cooling for grinding thermo-sensitive plastics.

Quiet and powerful

GETECHA is showing the GRS 180 as a premium solution for injection moulding technology at the trade fair. This smooth-running beside the press granulator achieves an impressive throughput of up to 35 kg/h with its economical 2.2 kW drive. It is also suitable for hygiene-sensitive environments, as it releases hardly any particles (<1.0 µm) thanks to an integrated extraction system and optimised sealing technology. A special hopper with an automatic double slide gate also enables sprues and residues to be fed in without splashing; it can be adapted to changing cycles via an integrated control system. If the GRS 180 is equipped with additional wear protection, rotary and stationary blades with carbide inserts, it can also grind abrasive material.

Also of interest to injection moulding technicians is the RS 150 from GETECHA, which was first introduced in 2024. This compact beside the press granulator is a versatile hopper model for manual or automatic feeding of sprues and defective parts via the handling systems of injection moulding machines. It achieves excellent regrind quality even when processing TPE and POM and scores points with its low energy consumption. It can be adjusted to feed heights of approximately 775 to 1,280 mm, and its horizontal three-blade rotor is suitable for connection to an extraction system. Thanks to its small dimensions, the RS 150 requires very little space. The granulator is available with a low or high frame.

In addition to its rotary cutters, the company is showcasing its proven FS 200/FS 300 film cutters, which can be integrated into the piping of film processing plants and can handle almost any type of edge trim. The narrow blade gap of only 20 µm between the rotary- and stationary blade enables the grinding of very thin edge trims – regardless of whether they are made of plastic, aluminium, paper, fleece, or veneer material.

Representing its range of guillotines, GETECHA is presenting a GH 300 for the pre-cutting of edge trims from extrusion. Its frequency converter allows the stroke rate to be adjusted to the line speed. The guillotines are available with various cutting widths, both with electric drives and in a hydraulic version, which can reliably pre-cut even several centimeters thick POM and HDPE residues from sheet extrusion.

High performance from a single source

The company not only manufactures hoppers and infeed granulators, but also supports its customers in the implementation of material cycles as well as charging and packaging systems. Since GETECHA covers all services from design and development to manufacturing, assembly, and commissioning, it serves as an all-in-one partner for users of plastics and recycling technology. For special applications, the company conducts practical test runs in its technical centre and, in addition to its range of standard machines, also develops customised special solutions.