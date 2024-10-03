GETECHA presents its RS 150 compact granulator at Fakuma 2024

With Fakuma 2024 fast approaching, GETECHA is ready to showcase its new compact low-speed granulator - the RS 150. This machine is designed to grind sprues directly at the injection moulding machine.

Key takeaways:

GETECHA will be at Fakuma 2024 in Hall A3, where it will present various hopper granulators, flexible feed and discharge technology, with a special focus on its new compact granulator - the RS 150.

The RS 150 is a hopper model for manual or automated material feeding via the handling systems of injection moulding machines.

The three-blade rotor promises first-class regrind quality and reliability, quick, easy cleaning and customised equipment.

× Expand Getecha

GETECHA will attend Fakuma 2024 in Hall A3. There, it will showcase its products for the realisation of automated system solutions for grinding waste, offcuts and residues from production. The company's special focus at this year's exhibition will be the new RS 150 - a tailor-made granulator for direct use in injection moulding lines.

As Eva Rosenberger, Sales Manager at GETECHA, explains, "This compact granulator is a cost-effective and versatile all-rounder for the production-integrated grinding of sprues and light faulty parts. It guarantees excellent regrind quality even when processing TPE and POM, scores points for its low energy consumption and takes up very little space. It also requires minimal maintenance."

The RS 150 is a hopper model for manual or automated material feeding via the handling systems of injection moulding machines. It can be adapted to feed heights of around 775 to 1,280 mm and has a powerful three-blade rotor that can efficiently process soft plastics, like TPE, into recyclable regrind. It also connects to a vacuum extraction system provided by the customer.

Its versatile design makes it suitable for different product conditions. For example, the rotor variants, drives and blade qualities can be tailored to each case, while the hopper can be designed for feeding by a sprue picker or by manual feeding. It's available with a low or high frame.

As Eva Rosenberger adds, “A fill level sensor prevents the material box from overfilling, so that material cannot back up into the cutting chamber. Optionally, a warning signal can be issued or a hopper loader can be activated so that the production process always remains stable."

The RS 150 also:

Has smooth, machined surfaces , making it easy and quick to clean

, making it easy and quick to clean Has sophisticated safety technology and oversized bearings offering great reliability

and offering great reliability Has a filling level monitoring

Has wear and tear packages

GETECHA will also present other granulator models at Fakuma, including the GRS 180 series, the GRS 300 A, the RS 2404 A and the RS 38060.