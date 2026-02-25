Glendenning Plastics has announced that its Borche BU1800-V two-platen machine is now fully commissioned and in full production at its West Midlands facility. This high-tonnage addition represents a significant milestone, providing the capacity and technical capability to meet the increasing demand for large-format mouldings.

× Expand Borche Glendenning Plastics announces its Borche BU1800-V two-platen machine is in full production

The BU1800-V is currently producing various garden and horticultural products for its Garland Products brand. The machine’s two-platen technology offers a compact footprint, allowing the business to maximise floor space efficiency without compromising shot weight or tool dimensions.

The integrated Auto Tie Bar Removal System is a key feature of the installation, providing the automatic withdrawal of a tie bar during the tool change process. This facilitates the sideloading of large or complex moulds. In turn, this helps to reduce downtime and improves health and safety protocols.

Additionally, the BU1800-V is equipped with servo-hydraulic drive technology, which ensures energy is only consumed during the active parts of the moulding cycle. This will help Glendenning Plastics manage their operational costs and reduce total power consumption.