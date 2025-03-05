Guill expands product offering with new pultrusion dies

Guill has announced its product portfolio expansion which will now include custom-engineered pultrusion dies. The extrusion dies manufacturer hopes to provide comprehensive, high-quality tooling solutions for the automotive, aerospace, construction, energy, marine, sporting goods and telecommunication industries.

× Expand Guill Guill pultruder

The demand for pultruded composites that are lightweight, durable, and strong is growing, Guill is angling to fulfil this need. Utilising its knowledge of extrusion tooling, Guill is hoping to apply its precision engineering capabilities to develop pultrusion dies that meet specific industries’ requirements.

“We are excited to enter the pultrusion market with our advanced tooling solutions,” said Peter Leary, Technical Sales Engineer at Guill. “Our extensive knowledge of extrusion processes and commitment to custom engineering enable us to design dies that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations in terms of performance, efficiency and quality.”

With an extensive history of designing and manufacturing tooling for several applications, the Guill Tool Extrusion Division has previously manufactured medical tubing, wire and cable coating, hose production, and multi-layer extrusions. The company can also create multi-layer crossheads, in-line, reciprocating, rotary dies and various other custom solutions that support materials like plastics, rubber and silicone.

Introducing Guill’s new product expansion

The custom-engineered pultrusion dies are ideal for industries that use fibre-reinforced polymers (FRP), like:

Fibreglass Reinforced Polymers (FRP).

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymers (CFRP).

Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymers (e.g., Kevlar).

Each die is compatible with various polymer matrices, providing versatility and enhanced performance in several applications.

Tom Baldock, Sales Manager at Guill added, “Pultrusion is a cost-effective process for producing parts with a constant cross section in high volumes, requiring relatively little labour. Fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) pultruded composites are durable, corrosion-resistant and eco-friendly.”