HASCO has updated its Cimatron database, providing mould designers with a wider selection of standardised catalogue components within their Cimatron environment. This expansion highlights HASCO’s commitment to ensuring the design process in tool and mould-making is more efficient, precise, and practical.

HASCO expands component catalogue for mould designers

The latest update sees over 50 new, modified components integrated into the database. Additions for the cooling, ejection and mould construction areas have been added, which are key modules in mould-making that contribute to the functionality and quality of a moulding tool. Also, multiple established components have been technically revised and updated.

The new data boasts improvements in availability as well as ease of integration. Using the Cimatron Catalogue Update Tool, the new components can be directly integrated into existing designs. This ensures greater flexibility in day-to-day work, saves time during the design phase, and supports a continuous digital process chain from planning to production.

This expansion demonstrates HASCO’s desire to consistently develop digital tools and services that support its customers’ design processes. The integration of complete and validated CAD data into common design systems like Cimatron ensures precision and efficiency, while also contributing to shorter development times.