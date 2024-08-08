HASCO expands mould components range with compact slide retainer

HASCO has expanded its range of standard slide units with the introduction of a new slide retainer, the Z1899/.... This component features a positive locking connection for secure slide positioning and a ball catch mechanism for maximum process reliability.

Expand HASCO Z1899/…

Designed for easy installation and removal, the Z1899/... is compactly shaped which allows simple and fast replacement. It can be assembled and disassembled directly from the parting plane and easily replaced with the help of the spring ball catch Z36/… . Its high temperature resistance up to 250 °C and retention forces of 16 N to 63 N, the slide retainer is suitable for various applications.

The range of use for this retainer is not limited to injection moulds, compression moulds and diecasting tools as they can also be used to support and advance machinery and device construction.

Overall, the new slide retainer offers a cost-effective solution while maintaining HASCO's standard of quality and reliability.