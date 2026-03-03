HASCO is extending its product range with a new mono-coupling system with a French profile. The French coupling system Z8012/... offers simple and adaptable solutions for applications in the low-temperature range. The couplings are designed to meet the demands of mould making, ensuring reliable and efficient media throughput when work is carried out with hot or cold water, or with cooling oil.

HASCO unveils its new modular French coupling system Z8012/...

With free passage on both sides, the system guarantees optimum throughput rates without additional flow resistance. Meanwhile, the ergonomic single-handed operation ensures fast, reliable coupling and decoupling, with the reinforced locking system always providing reliable circuit sealing.

Plugs and sockets are available in various colours and offer maximum process reliability. The coloured rings make it easier to differentiate between the media circuits, minimising the risk of incorrect connections. This is particularly helpful with complex moulds which feature multiple cooling lines.

The French coupling system is available in multiple connection types and designs. The system can also be integrated into existing cooling concepts. An exchangeable fluorinated rubber O-ring increases maintenance ease, ensuring a long service life for the coupling.

By extending the cooling programme, HASCO’s solution ensures precise, reliable, and efficient cooling processes, demonstrating the company’s expertise as an innovative partner in international mould making.