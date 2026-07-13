HASCO has launched its new PTFE corrugated hoses for high-temperature applications. The new hoses expand the company’s temperature control range as they are specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements for flexibility and durability. Additionally, the solutions offer high elasticity and tear resistance, withstanding heavy mechanical stresses, abrasion, and vibration, expanding service life while delivering high performance.

× Expand HASCO HASCO unveils its new PTFE corrugated hoses

With their high temperature resistance and flexibility, the product range opens up to various applications, especially in the field of high-temperature moulds. The PTFE corrugated hose ensures reliable, high-performance temperature control in operating pressures up to 125 bar. Additionally, the corrugated inner core allows for a small bending radius. Even with high flexibility, the solutions remain twist-free and kink-resistant, ensuring a consistently high flow rate.

Custom lengths and configurations can be easily created using the HASCO hose configurator. Users can select the length and connections to suit their specific requirements, thereby receiving a bespoke solution.