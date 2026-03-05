HASCO unveils the Push-Lok system with extended Ø5 temperature control

HASCO presents the Push-Lok System Ø5 with expanded temperature control. Designed to set new standards in mould temperature control, the system has been developed for filigree tool areas where efficiency and process reliability are crucial.

This connection technology offers easy handling, quick installation, and a reduction in errors for users. The colour-coded inlets and outlets result in clear differentiation, ensuring clarity and safety. With the new system, HASCO helps users to increase long-term productivity.

Additionally, the proven temperature control system Ø5 has been expanded. The solution offers maximum functionality, requiring minimal space requirements, whilst opening new possibilities for modern tool concepts. Especially designed for the temperature control of slide valves and small mould inserts, it's ideal for when limited space is available. The robust design, maximum tightness, and optimised temperature control ensure constant production conditions and improved safety.