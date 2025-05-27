Heinrich Dreher Maschinenbau introduces high-performance granulator

Heinrich Dreher Maschinenbau has recently introduced a new high-performance granulator, the KX 60/100 HZ-6M, setting new standards in efficiency, precision and energy savings.

× Expand Heinrich Dreher Maschinenbau

The new granulator is equipped with a powerful 90 kW drive and achieves a throughput of up to 1,000 kg per hour. The KX 60/100 HZ-6M has been specifically designed for the granulation of long plastic profiles and pipes, with material lengths of up to 6 meters. Of course, both the granulator and the feeding zone can be adapted to meet the customers' requirements in terms of capacity and length.

Material feeding is flexible and can be carried out manually via a tilting device or by forklift, allowing for seamless integration into existing production or recycling lines. At the core of the new system is the genuine inclined cut, which enables particularly energy-efficient and low-wear granulation. The constant cutting gap across the entire working width ensures a uniform cutting pattern and significantly contributes to the high quality of the regrind.

Key features include:

Maximum efficiency through optimised energy usage

Consistent cutting gap for homogeneous particle size

High bulk density regrind with excellent downstream processing characteristics

Robust construction for long-term industrial use

The new granulator combines state-of-the-art technology with proven engineering, making it a reliable tool for those who prioritise efficiency, durability and top-grade results.