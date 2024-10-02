Hellweg Maschinenbau to showcase new edge strip shredder at Fakuma 2024

Ahead of Fakuma 2024, Hellweg Maschinenbau is preparing to showcase its redesigned LSZ 150/100 edge strip shredder from trimmed film webs. This combines low maintenance and trouble-free operation with low cleaning requirements, making the machine reliable and cost-effective.

Key takeaways:

Hellweg Maschinenbau's edge strip shredder doesn't need a blade, screen or resharpening to feed and shred heavily profiled edge strips.

The four toothed rollers are mounted in pairs and guide the edge strips away from the sheet material during production while keeping them under tension.

Hellweg also offers the servomotor-driven R 200/20 Servo edge trimming system to continuously pre-shred one or two edge strips from film or sheet production.

At Fakuma 2024, Hellweg Maschinenbau will showcase the redesigned LSZ 150/100 edge strip shredder that feeds and shreds the strips in a single step without a blade, a screen, an infeed device, or resharpening of the toothed rollers.

This is possible thanks to the four hardened-toothed rollers made from solid tool steel billet. They're mounted in pairs in a steel housing and don't require a separately driven, failure-prone infeed device. They guide the edge strips away from the sheet material during production while keeping them under tension. An infinitely variable roller speed enables feed speeds of between 0.8 m/min and 6 m/min so that granulation can perfectly adapt to the production process.

Their ideal arrangement and shape allow them to shred the strips into uniform regrind with an edge length of around 5 mm to 10 mm. This can be added directly to virgin material.

Profiled edge strips are typical in sheet webs' manufacture and are thermoformed into products, such as dimpled sheets or green roof matting following extrusion. This leads to projections on both edges that interfere with feed and delay feed operations during intermediate thermoforming operations. The system is approx. 600 mm long, with a rotatable mounted probe arm that oscillates to compensate for these variations. It also has an integrated momentary-contact switch that switches the unit on and off to prevent the edge strips from being ripped apart. The machines can be equipped with an optional integrated extraction system.

The company also offers the servomotor-driven R 200/20 Servo edge trimming system for continuously pre-shredding one or two edge strips from film or sheet production. This is known as a chipper or guillotine and is designed for a working width of 200 mm with cutting thicknesses of up to 20 mm. The resulting chips, a few centimetres in size, are further processed by a downstream granulator into millimetre-size regrind or flakes as required.

Hellweg Maschinenbau’s portfolio includes granulators for every plastics application. These range from small machine-side granulators for spurs to high-performance systems for solid parts, film and sheets with throughputs of five metric tons per hour and above.