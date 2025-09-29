High-quality training matters Q&A 2: Kistler Spotlight

Kistler discusses the importance of collaborating with the Polymer Training and Innovation Centre and what this exchange can bring to the company and the industry.

× Expand kistler

What machines did Kistler install at the Polymer Training & Innovation Centre, and what are their specifications?

Kistler currently has two ComoNeo process monitoring and control systems installed at PTIC. These are integrated into the Engel and Fanuc injection moulding machines.

They can monitor and track digital and analogue machine signals as well as cavity pressure signals directly from piezoelectric pressure sensors inside the mould. Included is the license for ComoNeoPREDICT, which is a DoE (Design of Experiments) based, part-dimensional prediction tool. They also boast MultiFlow, an automatic hot runner balancing tool that communicates directly to the hot runner controller to balance the tips and achieve a synchronous fill.

The ComoNeos can control the machine switchover based on the cavity pressure, as an alternative to the screw position.

What can trainees expect to learn from these machines?

These systems provide an insight into what’s happening in real time, which is invaluable to the user, especially in a learning environment. Any machine settings changes made by the user can be seen instantly, which leads to a far deeper understanding of the influences and significance of different machine parameters. It gives them the ability to compare data from different processes, side by side, and see the benefits of alternative process control options like cavity-based switch-over control.

What has been Kistler’s motivation to support this programme?

Kistler has always supported PTIC; it’s a mutually beneficial partnership. While they have the latest, industry-leading equipment at their disposal, we can bring customers to the site for demonstrations, trials and training. Having the equipment there also means we get to introduce Kistler’s cavity pressure monitoring and control systems to the next generation of plastics engineers and technicians.

What does Kistler hope to achieve through it?

We believe PTIC plays a crucial part in maintaining and increasing the UK plastic industry’s skills base. This is why it makes great sense for Kistler to continue to work closely with the team in the future.