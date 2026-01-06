HunterLab launches its Agera L2 spectrophotometer/colourimeter

HunterLab unveils its Agera L2 Spectrophotometer / Colourimeter. The reference‑grade solution provides visually aligned colour measurement across demanding applications. The solution is built for tight tolerances and long-term reliability. Combining certified Grade 'A' CIE D65 source illumination, low-reflectance performance, a large measurement area, and built-in PC power and storage, the solution offers confident, visually aligned measurements.

The Agera L2 can be used as a colour measurement solution for the following materials and applications:

Plastics.

Plastic recycling.

Packaging.

Retroreflective materials.

Safety materials.

Textiles.

Coatings.

Pharmaceuticals.

Petrochemicals.

Paper and related materials.

Anything with 20% reflectance or less.

“For decades, HunterLab has defined what accurate colour measurement means. With Agera L2, we're raising that bar again, setting a new standard for colour accuracy by aligning instrument data with human vision, even in the most demanding applications,” said Bob Weaver, President of HunterLab. “Agera L2 delivers reference‑grade performance that quality teams can trust—across labs, production lines, and global locations.”

The Agera L2 provides quality control teams with a solution to capture, quantify, and interpret colour data with greater precision. In turn, this will help users maintain consistency, meet standards, reduce waste, and improve production.

Key features of the Agera L2: