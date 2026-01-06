HunterLab unveils its Agera L2 Spectrophotometer / Colourimeter. The reference‑grade solution provides visually aligned colour measurement across demanding applications. The solution is built for tight tolerances and long-term reliability. Combining certified Grade 'A' CIE D65 source illumination, low-reflectance performance, a large measurement area, and built-in PC power and storage, the solution offers confident, visually aligned measurements.
HunterLab launches its Agera L2 spectrophotometer/colourimeter
The Agera L2 can be used as a colour measurement solution for the following materials and applications:
- Plastics.
- Plastic recycling.
- Packaging.
- Retroreflective materials.
- Safety materials.
- Textiles.
- Coatings.
- Pharmaceuticals.
- Petrochemicals.
- Paper and related materials.
- Anything with 20% reflectance or less.
“For decades, HunterLab has defined what accurate colour measurement means. With Agera L2, we're raising that bar again, setting a new standard for colour accuracy by aligning instrument data with human vision, even in the most demanding applications,” said Bob Weaver, President of HunterLab. “Agera L2 delivers reference‑grade performance that quality teams can trust—across labs, production lines, and global locations.”
The Agera L2 provides quality control teams with a solution to capture, quantify, and interpret colour data with greater precision. In turn, this will help users maintain consistency, meet standards, reduce waste, and improve production.
Key features of the Agera L2:
- Purpose-built for critical industries: Reference-grade 0°/45° circumferential instrument for accurate colour measurement.
- Simplified operation: A clear, touch-optimised interface ensures minimal training is required.
- Built-in PC power: Fully self-contained workstation with storage for over four million measurements.
- True D65 daylight illumination: Certified Grade 'A' CIE D65 source.
- Enhanced performance for dark samples: Samples below 20% reflectance benefit from 6x improvements in accuracy and visual correlation.
- Precision for fluorescent materials: True D65 illumination with controlled UV calibration ensures reliable measurement of retroreflective and optically brightened materials.
- Large area of view: Boasts 4x to 16x larger measurement areas compared to typical instruments.
- Built-in sample view camera and screen recording: Confirming sample alignment, captures images, and records data, ensuring traceability.
- Simultaneous colour and 60° gloss measurement: Both values are reported in one reading.
- Data integrity and compliance: With role-based user management, audit logging, and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.
- Enhanced reliability: The sealed optical engine protects against dust, lint, powders, and spills.
- Data export and communication: Ethernet, USB, and HDMI connectivity, easily integrates with LIMS and SPC systems.