ICS Cool Energy Expands its Cold Store Hire Solutions

ICS Cool Energy has expanded its Cold Store hire fleet with new solutions capable to deliver an accurate and stable temperature range between +40 degrees and -40 degrees Celsius.

The ICS Cool Energy Cold Store units can be used in Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Warehouse and other industries, where raw or finished products require temporary or long-term temperature-controlled storage to preserve or increase shelf life. The units can be also applied in R&D applications, where a temperature-controlled environment is required to enable Accelerated Life Testing (ALT) of critical components.

“ICS Cool Energy have been working within the cold storage supply chain for over thirty years, designing solutions to overcome the unique challenges faced by businesses requiring low and very low temperature storage,” said Dave Palmer, general manager for UK and Ireland at ICS Cool Energy. “Working closely with customers across the industries, we see how their needs and requirements evolve. Expanding our rental fleet with the Cold Store solutions we give them more choices to address them, and we add the flexibility of a hire approach – as opposed to investing capital into fixed equipment choices.”

The Cold Store solutions from ICS Cool Energy deliver high cooling capacity in combination with precise temperature control from fresh to deep frozen, even in the most severe applications with high ambient temperatures, frequent door openings, long running hours etc. Cold Store units feature tried and tested refrigeration units originally designed for seagoing reefer applications. The units can be plugged in the 360-500 Volt 50 or 60 Hz power supply to ensure cold or frozen temperatures in the container.

Cold Stores are available for short or long-term hire, as well as part of the FLEX Membership, long-term exchange programme. FLEX Membership from ICS Cool Energy gives customers access to the latest process heating and cooling equipment with the flexibility of an operating expense. As part of the flexible package customers receive the equipment, preventive and 24/7 emergency maintenance, replacements and upgrades for an all-inclusive monthly rate.