ICS Cool Energy introduces upgraded LT Fan Coil units

ICS Cool Energy has announced the introduction of upgraded LT Fan Coil units to meet the low temperature cooling needs of large storage spaces, including warehouses and temporary storage facilities.

The new fan coil units are best for environments that require temperatures below 5°C.

As Jason Lamley, technical manager at ICS Cool Energy, notes, “The new LT Fan Coil addresses specific customer needs for more control, better adaptability, and a reduced footprint. The enhancements we implemented to the fan coils ensure our clients can achieve optimal cooling efficiency across a wide range of storage environments.”

The LT Fan Coil offers between 25kW and 50kW of cooling capacity and operates efficiently with air temperatures ranging from -20°C to +70°C. It also features dual fans for high-air volume circulation.

Some of the key upgrades include: