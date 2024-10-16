ICS Cool Energy introduces upgraded LT Fan Coil units

ICS Cool Energy has announced the introduction of upgraded LT Fan Coil units to meet the low temperature cooling needs of large storage spaces, including warehouses and temporary storage facilities.
ICS Cool Energy
The new fan coil units are best for environments that require temperatures below 5°C.
As Jason Lamley, technical manager at ICS Cool Energy, notes, “The new LT Fan Coil addresses specific customer needs for more control, better adaptability, and a reduced footprint. The enhancements we implemented to the fan coils ensure our clients can achieve optimal cooling efficiency across a wide range of storage environments.”
The LT Fan Coil offers between 25kW and 50kW of cooling capacity and operates efficiently with air temperatures ranging from -20°C to +70°C. It also features dual fans for high-air volume circulation.
Some of the key upgrades include:
- Integrated 3-Way Valve – The valve is now built into the skid, lowering the overall footprint and offering improved
- Adjustable Stand – The unit can be supplied with an adjustable stand for easy positioning to cater to site-specific requirements
- Flexible Controller Interface – The controller interface panel is equipped with an ambilocal cord, allowing for flexible positioning adjusted to the site’s layout
- Optional Reduced Defrost Heating – For locations with limited power availability the LT Fan Coil offers an optional reduced defrost heating feature
- 230-Volt Auxiliary Outlet – The auxiliary outlet allows for the connection of optional components such as a condensate pump and condensate trace heating.