In good form

European Sales Director at TEQ Anne-Sophie Belamine highlights the company’s central role as the global market for thermoformed plastics increases.

The process of thermoforming consists simply of forming thermoplastic materials into desired shapes using heat. Thermoforming is now widely practised to produce a range of plastic products from battery display packs to large aircraft interior panels. The most common use for thermoforming remains in the packaging sector, but it has also gained a strong foothold in the transport, aerospace, electrical and electronic, medical, consumer goods and appliances, and construction industries.

Thermoforming is considered one of the four major processes available to the plastics industry, alongside extrusion, injection moulding, and blow moulding. The main advantages of thermoforming over other methods are likely to come down to the high mass production rate and durability of resulting products.

Types of thermoforming

During the forming process, there are essentially three methods available:

Mechanical forming: the thermoplastic sheet is forced into the mould by direct action using air pressure, often with the use of a core plug to push the sheet into the cavity and forced into the desired shape.

Vacuum forming: the sheet is heated, and then a vacuum pressure system seals the edges of the mould into the heated plastic avoiding any leakage.

Pressure forming: additional pressure is applied through a box that encloses the mould to create a pressure-tight thermoforming area.

Other advantages of thermoforming often highlighted are cost-effective tools and moulds, reasonable times for processing from design to prototype, large surface-to-thickness ratios, the option to process large and multilayer parts, and wide-ranging machinery.

Thermoforming and the pharma and medical sectors

One company at the forefront of innovation, design and sustainability of plastic packaging is TEQ, a leading manufacturer of thermoformed packaging for some of the world’s biggest companies. The company creates packaging products for a range of different markets, including consumer goods, component handling and healthcare, all developed at its state-of-the-art production facilities based in the UK at Hucknall. near Nottingham, and Poznan in Poland. Both sites have certified cleanroom facilities used to produce products for the medical sector.

TEQ’s medical packaging range includes clamshells, dosage cups, trays, tubs, lids and sterile barrier blisters. The company also manufactures custom thermoformed handling trays, including dry powder inhalers, auto-injectors, injection-moulded components, pre-filled syringes and pharmaceutical bottles.

Pharmaceutical packaging has applications for diverse purposes including carrying, storing, and shipping of medicines and medical devices, as well as drug dispensing systems. Thermoformed packaging products – such as blister packs - have emerged as key packaging solutions to carry, organise, and ship medical devices and components through specific design specifications.

Due to their light weight and barrier resistance, blister packaging is soaring in popularity as it ensures products are protected from damage and moisture. Use of less raw material in packaging, cost efficiency, attractive design, and customisation are seen as key features destined to raise interest in the blister thermoforming packaging market.

The market of thermoformed plastics was estimated at $12.3bn (~€10.1bn) in 2019 and is expected to grow at about 4.9% between 2020 to 2027. Some regions dominate the global market, out of which North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico) holds first place with approximately 54 per cent of the revenue as of 2019. Other regions that play an important role in the global thermoforming market are Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India) and Europe (especially United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy).1