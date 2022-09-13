Inspect the uninspected

The Vector extensometer has been sending shockwaves through the testing and inspection sector. Rob Coker spoke with Tinius Olsen Technical Manager Shawn Byrd and Imetrum Commercial Manager Matthew Palfrey to find out why.

The Vector extensometer has been hailed as a game-changer in its field. What capabilities does it possess to have earned this accolade?

SB: Because of its technology advancement, specifically the fact that it is stereoscopic and volumetric in its approach, distance to the target sample and out of plane movement issues are virtually eliminated. Because we believe not only is this a better non-contact extensometer, plainly stated, it’s just a better extensometer.

MP: It’s really a combination of factors. It offers all the benefits of advanced, non-contact extensometry, the versatility of multiple gauge lengths in a single unit, whilst being price comparable to a traditional clip-on sensor. We worked hard during the development of this to make what is simply a better extensometer, and with the help of those at TO we have succeeded. Once this goes on sale there won’t be any reason to buy a clip-on extensometer again.

Tinius Olsen

Which section of manufacturers will it be best suited to, and how will it help improve operations?

SB: It has always been our approach to change how the society of testing can improve reliability and repeatability in day-to-day operations. with that in mind, the vector is positioned to be used by all the manufacturers of the testing frames, third party labs and captive labs will all see benefit from the use of Vector. More specifically, the fact that you can leave this measurement device in place through fracture will provide more repeatable and reproducible results. It will reduce human interaction and therefore human error.

MP: Really, anyone who uses extensometry of any kind will have an interest in Vector, from high throughput automation labs where zero touch systems are crucial, and R&D facilities where new materials are being examined for a myriad of different properties, to captive labs where a quick and reliable result is required.

Are we witnessing the beginning of saturation of Industry 4.0 technology with this addition to the field of testing and inspection?

SB: We definitely hope so. First indicators are that people are extremely excited for this product and, as we refine our approach over the next few years, I believe this to be a game-changer throughout the industry of material testing.

MP: This is just the beginning of our foray into Industry 4.0; we have a great deal more up our sleeve that really focuses on this and drives it even further. I wouldn’t call it saturation, however. There is a great deal more to change before we get even close to that point.

Tinius Olsen

How simple is it for a manufacturer to procure and install the Vector into their own plant(s)?

SB: Simplicity was a major consideration because this is viewed as a plug-and-play system. We believe we have come up with a product that is easy to install with very little oversight needed.

MP: A big part of the project all the way through has been to offer something with universal appeal, removing as many barriers to sale as we possibly could along the way. As such, Vector offers a number of different hardware interface options designed to cope with a wide range of test machines and fixtures, as well as being able to connect via both analogue and digital methods to transfer data.

What would you say regarding the user-friendliness of the Vector and any associated software?

SB: The set-up is quick – less than five minutes – intuitive and easy to integrate into various systems and their software. Very easy.

We conducted a set-up exercise with various personnel within the company: some were engineers, some were office staff and some were from the shipping and receiving departments. They all found it rather easy to set up. In fact, I would say the non-engineers probably had a better time at it. They didn't over think the room.

MP: When we started this project, our single most important goal was to make a commoditised product based on our previous generation systems, which were both incredibly powerful and very complex to use. By automating the key features and simplifying the product in order to tailor it for a single, specific application, Vector is incredibly simple and easy to use. Automatically switching between three simple modes: Scanning, Measuring and Validating, a clear status indicator light and a matching graphical interface provide immediate feedback.