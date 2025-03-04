ISH 2025: AL-KO Airtech and Trane showcase high-performance heating, cooling and ventilation solutions

At the ISH 2025 exhibition in Frankfurt am Main, AL-KO Airtech and Trane will reveal the latest innovations in air conditioning and ventilation technology, including solutions specifically tailored for data centres, manufacturing processes, commercial offices and hospitals.

This is the first joint exhibition of both brands since the 2022 acquisition of AL-KO THERM GmbH by Trane Technologies.

"At ISH 2025, we are ready to showcase how the combined strengths of Trane and AL-KO offerings can bring unparalleled solution synergies and benefits to our customers,” said Marco Henning, general manager at Trane Deutschland. “By working together, we offer robust, innovative and sustainable commercial HVAC solutions that enhance the quality and efficiency of all built environments across Europe.”

New high-temperature Trane heat pump to decarbonise process heating

Trane’s ISH showcase focuses on the new Trane City RTSF HT high-temperature heat pump. The unit features patented screw compressor technology and advanced controls capable of delivering hot water at up to 110°C. Trane is the first global thermal systems provider to offer high-temperature heat pumps up to 110°C with standardised technologies, industrial-scale manufacturing and a comprehensive sales and service network.

The new RTSF HT unit expands Trane’s portfolio of compact water-to-water heat pumps and chillers and is designed to meet the demands of industrial and commercial applications. “The RTSF HT complements our portfolio of solutions for space and comfort heating and marks a significant step forward in decarbonising high-temperature process heating, which still heavily relies on fossil fuel boiler technology,” said Marco Henning.

The Trane RTSF HT heat pump is paired with an adjacent AL-KO AT4 unit, which features vertical airflow with upwards-facing connections. Its compact design minimises the footprint, and the extendable fans and filters along with the counterflow plate heat exchanger and integrated AL-KO control technology, ensure efficient ventilation and energy recovery. This demonstrates the versatility of the AT4 series and our capability to meet every customer requirement.

End-to-end solutions from AL-KO and Trane

The AL-KO and Trane exhibition stand will also feature the first AL-KO air handling unit designed specifically for rental applications that meets the highest standards for hygiene and energy efficiency making it suitable for wide range of applications from offices to hospitals. The AL-KO Rental AHU is based on the AT4 modular system, which makes it a plug-and-play unit mounted on a stable, widened and easy to transport base frame. The unit also features a simplified user interface for easier control and operation. Customers can rent the unit directly through Trane Rental Services.

The stand will also showcase a combination of two Trane Leaf air-to-water heat pumps mounted on an Al-KO air-handling unit for efficient and sustainable cooling and heating.

Air handling solutions for data centres and mission critical applications

Also on display is the AL-KO Data Airray (CRAH) computer room air handler, and the AL-KO Fan Wall range, both designed for use in high-tech and mission critical applications, like data centres. The air handling units available with cooling capacities from 10 to 270 kW and from 120 to 600 kW respectively, are compactly designed and ensure optimal and energy-efficient cooling.