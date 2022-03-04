From 26-29 April, the KHS Group will be presenting its portfolio of filling technology and packaging systems at Anuga FoodTec in Cologne, Germany, where KHS will aim to showcase its environmental and future-proof technological credentials.

KHS Group KHS presenting packaging systems at Anuga FoodTec InnoPET BloFill ACF-L

A particular focus will be on the new standard interfaces for communication between KHS machines and customer IT systems. The turnkey supplier also aims to highlight its resource-saving packaging systems.

Chief Sales Officer Dr Johannes T. Grobe said: “Efficient and economic filling and packaging processes make great demands of today’s lines and machines. The intelligent KHS systems we’ll be presenting at this year’s Anuga FoodTec satisfy these requirements on all counts.”

With its InnoPET BloFill ACF-L stretch blow moulder/filler block, the Dortmund-based engineering company will present a further development for sensitive beverages in PET bottles.

As part of its Basic Line Monitoring process, KHS has developed new standard interfaces for line monitoring and order control. The respective modules facilitate communication between KHS machines and beverage producers’ IT systems.

In addition to its modern filling technology and various digital solutions, KHS will be putting its broad range of future-proof packaging systems on display in Cologne.

KHS’ resource-saving system Nature MultiPack joins beverage containers together with adhesive dots, saving up to 90 per cent in secondary packaging materials use.

Grobe concluded: “We’re looking forward to finally again being able to present our technologies to the expert community in person.”