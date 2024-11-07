Kingsmoor Packaging widens in-house design and toolroom capabilities

Kingsmoor Packaging invested in a third state-of-the-art CNC machine from supplier YMT Technologies. The move highlights Kingsmoor’s ongoing commitment to advancing its design and toolroom facilities, ensuring superior production efficiency to meet increasing customer demand.

The new CNC machine will integrate with the company’s existing machines via a unified Heidenhain interface and program software. The alignment helps streamline Kingsmoor's operations, optimise workflow and upscale productivity. With features such as a 28-holder automatic tool carousel and advanced swarf conveyor systems, the CNC can run unmanned for extended periods, including nights and weekends. This operational flexibility allows Kingsmoor to increase output, reduce tool change times and deliver faster turnarounds for sample and tool production.

Beyond operational efficiency, the new CNC machine’s speed, high-quality finish and versatility are invaluable as Kingsmoor’s workload grows. The machine’s automated features allow it to operate autonomously, ensuring consistent output and high precision even under pressure. This investment also complements Kingsmoor’s recent advancements in SolidWorks and SolidCam software, which are fully integrated with the CNC machines.

Tom Hillard, Sales Director at YMT Technologies, comments on the ongoing partnership: “We are delighted to support Kingsmoor’s journey in further enhancing their manufacturing capabilities. Our CNC machines are designed with precision and reliability in mind and it’s fantastic to see Kingsmoor maximise these features. Our proximity to their site also means we’re always on hand to provide technical support, which has further strengthened our relationship with James (MD) and the team.”

"This latest CNC investment allows us to maintain higher machining times and respond faster to customer demands,” added Dan Glover, Product Development Supervisor at Kingsmoor Packaging. “The compatibility between all of our CNC machines has also been invaluable, enhancing efficiency across the board. And with this latest model, we can separate working materials effectively, preserve tool life and minimise cleaning time - benefits that streamline our operations.”