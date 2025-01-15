Konica Minolta meets colour measurement demands with new spectrophotometer

Konica Minolta has unveiled its new spectrophotometer, the CM-3700A Plus. Designed to meet reliability and precision demands in colour measurement, industries including automotive, electronics, cosmetics, paints, plastics, and textiles will benefit from the new solution.
Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta's CM-3700A Plus Spectrophotometer
The CM-3700A was manufactured in Japan and meets high-quality standards. The solution features Wavelength Analysis & Adjustment (WAA) technology, ensuring it is more effective during ambient temperature changes. Additionally, Konica Minolta’s new spectrophotometer is compatible with the SpectraMagic NX2 software platform, improving data management. Utilising this software, users can perform colour data classification, communication within supply chains, and advanced reporting.
Key features of the CM-3700A Plus:
- Enhanced accuracy: Provides improved measurement precision even in challenging applications like black colour measurement. The solution achieves an inter-instrument agreement of ΔE*ab 0.08 or less, ensuring it can be used throughout the supply chain.
- Improved functionality: Users can save images alongside measurement data with the new built-in camera viewfinder, improving traceability. While the sample thermometer enables simultaneous colour and temperature measurement.
- Greater efficiency: The solution supports simultaneous Specular Component Included (SCI) and Specular Component Excluded (SCE) measurements that halve measurement timings compared to its predecessor.
- Helpful user-friendly design: Featuring accessory storage, a transmittance chamber for sample handling, and its robust stainless-steel design, the solution boasts improved ease of use and durability.