Konica Minolta meets colour measurement demands with new spectrophotometer

Konica Minolta has unveiled its new spectrophotometer, the CM-3700A Plus. Designed to meet reliability and precision demands in colour measurement, industries including automotive, electronics, cosmetics, paints, plastics, and textiles will benefit from the new solution.

× Expand Konica Minolta Konica Minolta's CM-3700A Plus Spectrophotometer

The CM-3700A was manufactured in Japan and meets high-quality standards. The solution features Wavelength Analysis & Adjustment (WAA) technology, ensuring it is more effective during ambient temperature changes. Additionally, Konica Minolta’s new spectrophotometer is compatible with the SpectraMagic NX2 software platform, improving data management. Utilising this software, users can perform colour data classification, communication within supply chains, and advanced reporting.

Key features of the CM-3700A Plus: