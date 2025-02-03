Laser Photonics expands Clear on Clear plastic welding technology

Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) and its subsidiary Control Micro Systems, Inc (CMS) have announced the expansion of its Clear-on-Clear plastic welding technology project. The industrial laser systems supplier utilises Clear on Clear plastic welding to join transparent plastics together with the level of precision required in medical device manufacturing.

“Combining CMS’ expertise with our R&D initiatives allows us to further develop cutting-edge Clear on Clear Plastic Welding technology to meet the stringent demands of multiple sectors,” said John Armstrong, Executive Vice President of LPC. “We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible with laser technology as we work toward setting new standards in several industries.”

CMS’ Clear on Clear plastic welding systems offer minimal thermal impact, enhanced control over the weld area, and aesthetically pleasing welds without additional adhesives or fasteners. The Class I Clear on Clear plastic welding systems utilise off-axis machine vision to detect fiducials, determine processing locations, and verify welds.

With decades of experience, CMS has developed automated Clear on Clear plastic welding technology that boasts high-speed processes for welding clear plastic materials. These systems can be configured for standalone operation or integrated into existing SMT lines, making them ideal for welding medical plastics and other clear materials.