Lionweld Kennedy upgrades with £1.5 million site and machinery investment

Key Highlights:

Lionweld Kennedy announced a £1.5 million investment in its site and machinery, installing the UK’s first shearing machines for steel grating.

It is expected Lionweld will increase production capacity of its Safegrid gratings by over 40% whilst at the same time eliminating all waste production associated with cutting the product and improving the workers' environment.

The recent investment further supports the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability which has seen the business hit its long-term net zero target for 2040 in only three years.

Teesside-based Lionweld Kennedy announced a £1.5 million investment in its facilities and machinery.

This investment includes the installation of the UK's first shearing machines for steel grating and the construction of a new multipurpose building.

The installation of a shear grating machine is expected to boost production capacity of Lionweld's Safegrid gratings by over 40% whilst at the same time eliminating all waste production associated with product cutting methods and improving employee safety.

Dave Robinson, MD at Lionweld Kennedy, said: “This investment further cements our history of over 110 years in Teesside with a capex spend that will bring about significantly enhanced production capabilities alongside cutting-edge technology.

“Lionweld has made a firm commitment to make significant investment in its site and plant over the coming years and this is a key part of that development”.

The recent investment supports the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, achieving its long-term net-zero target for 2040 three years ahead of schedule, and is now constructing a new carbon-neutral building.

In 2024, the company was recognised as a leader in driving reduced emissions across the construction industry, winning a National award titling them Energy and Sustainability Company of the Year.