Lionweld Kennedy upgrades with £1.5 million site and machinery investment

Key Highlights:
- Lionweld Kennedy announced a £1.5 million investment in its site and machinery, installing the UK’s first shearing machines for steel grating.
- It is expected Lionweld will increase production capacity of its Safegrid gratings by over 40% whilst at the same time eliminating all waste production associated with cutting the product and improving the workers' environment.
- The recent investment further supports the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability which has seen the business hit its long-term net zero target for 2040 in only three years.
Lionweld Kennedy
Teesside-based Lionweld Kennedy announced a £1.5 million investment in its facilities and machinery.
This investment includes the installation of the UK's first shearing machines for steel grating and the construction of a new multipurpose building.
The installation of a shear grating machine is expected to boost production capacity of Lionweld's Safegrid gratings by over 40% whilst at the same time eliminating all waste production associated with product cutting methods and improving employee safety.
Dave Robinson, MD at Lionweld Kennedy, said: “This investment further cements our history of over 110 years in Teesside with a capex spend that will bring about significantly enhanced production capabilities alongside cutting-edge technology.
“Lionweld has made a firm commitment to make significant investment in its site and plant over the coming years and this is a key part of that development”.
The recent investment supports the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, achieving its long-term net-zero target for 2040 three years ahead of schedule, and is now constructing a new carbon-neutral building.
In 2024, the company was recognised as a leader in driving reduced emissions across the construction industry, winning a National award titling them Energy and Sustainability Company of the Year.