MAAG Group showcases system solutions for the plastics industry at K-2025

At this year’s K-Show in Duesseldorf, the MAAG Group will unveil many innovative technologies for the plastics industry from October 8-15, 2025 in hall 9, booth A02.

They'll be centred around integrated system solutions in pelletising, extrusion, filtration and recycling, as well as measurement and controls. Visitors can expect a wide range of new products and technological developments.

“Our systems stand for innovation, quality, and efficiency. At K-2025, we will show how technical excellence and smart design are transforming the future of plastics processing.” Says Ueli Thuerig, President of MAAG Group.

Debut of the PEARLO CS

The new PEARLO CS marks a milestone in compact pelletising systems. Drawing on the proven PEARLO series, it features the familiar tangential cutting chamber and optimised cutter design. Offered in two sizes, it targets production scales where flexibility and efficiency are essential. “We developed the PEARLO CS specifically for manufacturers who need top-tier performance in a streamlined footprint,” explains Product Manager Rico Sandmann.

NG-USG Redefined – Enhanced design for maximum throughput

With an enlarged rotor diameter and improved water flow, the next generation NG-USG underwater strand pelletising system enables greater throughput and superior pellet quality. Additional sensors boost process stability. These design enhancements help to achieve consistent quality with increased performance.

EBG – Dust-reducing dry cut strand pelletising system

This semi-automated system offers flexible process control with reduced strand breaks, low moisture content, and minimised dust formation – a reliable solution for demanding applications.

Global innovation: extrex EC

MAAG unveils a world first: the extrex EC gear pump, designed for conveying rigid PVC. It delivers unprecedented levels of process safety, product quality, and resource efficiency. “With the extrex EC, a new chapter in PVC extrusion technology is opened.” Says Jonathan Hummer, Head of Product Management Pumps.

BRF & ERF – Double-stage melt filtration for sustainable recycling

MAAG introduces double-stage filtration for advanced polymer recycling. As the BRF coarse melt filter enhances downstream equipment protection and ensures stable operation, the ERF fine filter guarantees exceptional pellet quality with minimal material loss. These filters offer a powerful combination for efficient, low-cost recycling solutions.

CSC-R-DV – Streamlined screen changer for increased output

The new curved, continuous screen changer CSC-R-DV with integrated start-up position offers up to 50% higher throughput and energy savings, while significantly shortening the production line. Its compact design reduces investment costs and fits perfectly into temperature-sensitive extrusion processes.

Virgin polymers in focus: PEARLO 350 & CIS System

MAAG introduces the largest underwater pelletising system for PET production with the PEARLO 350 pelletiser equipped with EAC technology and new die plate design, ensuring long tool life, precise cutting and reduced fines for premium granulate. For high throughputs, the Central Injection System (CIS) die plate introduces water centrally through the die plate to reduce agglomerates and improve pellet cooling for high-MI polymers.

New centrifugal dryer lab in the US

MAAG has commissioned the new centrifugal dryer lab as a key part of the Centrifugal Dryer Center of Excellence in Eagle Rock, VA. The lab will enable MAAG to further optimise and innovate centrifugal dryers for virgin polymer, recycling, and compounding systems. Focus for the lab include improved energy efficiency, drying performance, noise reduction and to building application-specific knowledge for future innovation. For customers, the Centrifugal Dryer Lab can be utilised for drying tests up to 72,000 kg/hr.

Welcome to the MAAG Group Family: Sikora GmbH

Since June 2025, Sikora GmbH has joined the MAAG Group. Sikora will present their innovative measurement, control, inspection, and sorting technologies for quality control in the plastics industry at K-Show in Hall 10, Booth F14.