Macpac invests in next-generation IIIig thermoformer

In a key strategic move designed to accommodate increased volume and support future global growth plans, Macpac has further elevated its operations with the installation of another Illig RDKP 72 automatic pressure thermoforming system at its state-of-the-art plant in Stockport.

Representing a £700,000 investment, the new Illig six-bar machine is Macpac’s twelfth thermoformer. Designed to strengthen its position in the worldwide plastic packaging, it is set to increase capacity and offer more scope in terms of run speed while delivering superior packaging quality, fast error free changeovers and ease of operation.

Graham Kershaw, Macpac’s Managing Director comments: “The installation of the new thermoforming machine underlines our commitment to developing and offering customers a wide range of innovative 100% recyclable packaging solutions. It enables us to continuing providing the flexibility to meet orders of all sizes that fit budget constraints yet meet environment goals."

He concludes, “Crucially, it will allow us to build on our growing worldwide customer base - especially in the food and pharmaceutical markets. On-going investment in best of breed equipment helps ensure we stay ahead of the competition and is a fundamental part of our ambitious business strategy,” he concludes.