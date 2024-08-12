Markem-Imaje to show latest UV laser coding technology at PPMA 2024

Key Highlights:

Markem-Imaje, a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, will be presenting the latest in packaging hardware and software innovation at this year’s PPMA show in Birmingham from 24-26 September.

Markem-Imaje has decades of experience developing hardware that produces high-quality coding on the varied packaging used across the supply chain from FMCG to pharma, as well as software meeting traceability and brand protection demands. The company will present its latest innovations, including the new Super Piezo Inkjet (SPI) marking technology, that satisfy todays’ demand for coding both GS1-compliant 1D and 2D codes, including the GS1 Digital Link.

The Markem-Imaje proprietary SPI combines assets of continuous inkjet (CIJ) and Drop on Demand, with the capability to produce serialised 2D barcodes in high quality, at high-speed on complex 3D surfaces. Also on show will be the latest innovations in UV, fibre and CO2 laser innovation, thermal transfer overprinting (TTO), and production-boosting software, compatible with any printing system.

The brand new SmartLase UV500, represents the latest in UV laser coding technology. The 5-watt laser delivers the most precise, high-quality coding on difficult materials with minimal heat transfer where other laser technologies cannot perform so well. This includes the finest, easily damaged substrates like new more environmentally friendly thinner mono films, as well as polymer labels and thermoplastics like high-density polyethylene (HDP).

We will also show our most advanced CO2 laser coder, the SmartLase C600, offering exceptional performance in high-speed applications, and, within fibre laser, the compact, safe and powerful SmartLase F250 20-watt fibre, ideal for coding on metalised packaging.

The Markem-Imaje stand will also demonstrate our CoLOS software, compatible with all print hardware and all major production systems (MES) and ERPs, that maximises production uptime and ensures packaging and coding solutions are accurate and traceable, protecting brands.

“Today, it’s not enough for manufacturers to just produce good-quality products. They must also be able to trace them throughout the supply chain. It’s vital for products and packaging to be coded with the latest technology that guarantees print durability and traceability which we pride ourselves in,” says Cheryl Goodall, marketing manager for the UK and Benelux at Markem-Imaje.