MEAF Machines launches new Xtender technology

At K Show 2025, MEAF Machines will launch its new Xtender technology. This polymer melt co-processing technology, with exceptional mixing and degassing properties, was developed by MEAF in collaboration with an Italian partner.

× Expand MEAF machines

The Xtender technology increases the intrinsic viscosity (IV) value of rPET using an innovative, patented process. It can be (retro)fitted on both single-screw and twin screw extruders, transforming the production of rPET film and sheet.

It allows the IV to be increased in the liquid state of the polymer through polycondensation, also known as LSP. Located directly downstream of the extruder, the melt is transported axially through a disc processor consisting of several wedge-shaped discs, where contaminants and unwanted gases are extracted from the polymer using a vacuum. The melt temperature is regulated by heating elements and a core cooling element. The setup includes two inline viscometers to detect and control the IV, as well as an adjustable feed for additives to accelerate the condensation reaction.

A key distinguishing feature of the Xtender technology is that its design enables a specific flow rate, resulting from repeated passages of the melt over the wedge-shaped discs. The melt surface area achieved with the discs is more than 72 times larger than that of twin-screw extruders, resulting in highly controlled conditions for the polycondensation reaction.

"There is great emphasis in the EU to increase the proportions of recycled rigid packaging material in new products. This new technology allows PET processors to convert low IV Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) and Post Industrial Recycled (PIR) material, from both in-house and external sources, into a high-quality sheet," says Ardjan Houtekamer, Technical Director at MEAF Machines. "The next step in the development of the Xtender technology is to obtain FDA and EFSA approval for food grade PET production using 100% recycled material, without the necessity for barrier layers of virgin material."

The Xtender technology was developed with MEAF’s core manufacturing values in mind, providing a cost-effective solution that can be modularly integrated into (existing) extrusion lines for both recycling as well as film and sheet production. The Xtender technology will be available to customers globally, starting in Q4 2025, and the first unit will be on display at the K-show in Düsseldorf.