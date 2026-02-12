MGS invests in full customer journey

MGS Technical Plastics has increased its additive manufacturing capacity investing in a new 3D printer and its fourth CNC machine. Combined with the Lancashire firm’s proactive full service mindset, these newest investments give OEMs and product innovators the practical in-house support needed to get their projects moving forward, whatever stage their development journey is at.

× Expand MGS

Developed by the three co-owners and tailored to meet the evolving requirements of its customers, MGS maintains a steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable growth within the UK plastics manufacturing sector. The company achieves this by strategically investing in factory modernisation and the ongoing development of its workforce. These targeted investments reinforce MGS’s ability to adapt to market demands and ensure clients benefit from innovative solutions and reliable support throughout every phase of their manufacturing journey.

Internally the business has made numerous investments. This includes consolidating operations to optimise efficiency, improving logistics by opening a second site for real-time deliveries, installing four CNC machines in the toolroom, and implemented InTouch monitoring for machine performance tracking. Externally, the approach has been equally aligned. Ensuring that OEMs can access all of these in-house services at every stage of their development and production journey.

With customers every step

As the appetite for reshoring accelerates, OEMs are increasingly moving away from fragmented offshoring towards collaborative, local partnerships that offer greater control, quality and agility. The demand for this end-to-end support throughout the entire product lifecycle—from design and production to the aftermarket – is driven by the need to mitigate supply chain risks, improve quality and shorten lead times highlights business development manager Chloe Maine.

“Manufacturing any component is a multi-stage process where success depends on matching specific, often highly technical skills to each phase. Every stage of the journey is different and in-house support for each element is an enabling factor to reduce risk and get products to market faster,” emphasises Chloe.

MGS serves as a technical plastics partner to OEMs, facilitating smooth project transitions and delivering comprehensive support from initial design through to the completion of the final product.

“In lots of plastics processing there is rarely a universal approach to every project. There are usually at least several competing priorities. Early engagement with customers enables us to provide appropriate technical insight, from process options to material selection. This kind of partnership leads to better-engineered, more compliant and more commercially viable products,” notes Managing Director Judson Smythe.

3D printing to support prototyping

Offering 3D printing capabilities supports a dynamic fail fast, learn fast product development culture. This is fundamental to early stage innovation and rapid prototyping for feasibility studies. All of which can reduce long term development costs notes MGS Commercial Director Mark Preston.

With the recent acquisition of a new 3D printer, the MGS team can now produce highly accurate prototypes in-house, often within days. This capability enables OEMs to validate form, fit, and function earlier in the process and quickly adapt design iterations. “This service is increasingly being used by our customers to reduce project risks before committing to full-scale tooling or production. In some instances, it can reduce development times and prototyping costs by 70%,” suggests Mark.

Supporting sustainable growth

Not all projects move immediately into mass production. For low-volume runs, technical modifications or bespoke components, CNC machining bridges this important gap and supports advanced manufacturing.

Testament to its popularity, MGS recently installed its fourth CNC machine. “CNC machining gives OEMs more flexibility than 3D Printing. It is a precise, repeatable and controlled manufacturing process that supports the manufacturing of parts and tools from a wider range of materials, including metals, advanced composites and polymers. This is especially valuable for OEMs at the next phase of their manufacturing journey that require small batch production, highly technical customisations, or pre-production samples,” explains Chloe.

CNC machining also assists with sustainability, notes Judson. “This is precision engineering for the automotive, aerospace and defence industries at its best. Making technical parts using precision programmes that eliminate errors and reduce material waste. We regularly utilise CNC machining to make robust moulding tools as well.”

CNC services at MGS now include multi-axis CNC milling, precision turning, and tight-tolerance prototyping, all supported by an experienced in-house engineering and quality control team.

Scaling up to lower cost-per-part

Injection moulding serves as the final step for transitioning into cost-effective mass manufacturing. While the initial investment in tooling can be substantial, the approach proves economically advantageous as production scales up. Once a specific volume threshold is reached, the cost per part decreases markedly making injection moulding a preferred solution for large-scale manufacturing needs.

“Injection moulding is especially beneficial for delivering precision and consistency at speed and volume. Compared to 3D printing, it is a much faster cycle time, and moulded components can achieve tighter tolerances, higher tensile strength and better surface finishes. All of which can be critical for interlocking components and functional parts,” expands Mark.

Additionally. MGS has a fully equipped in-house tool room. This facility allows for the design, development, and modification of tooling concepts entirely within the company. “From prototype to production, these capabilities ensure speed, efficiency, and quality at all stages of every customer’s journey. At MGS we don’t just make parts, we provide technical support and solutions. That’s the unmatched value,” concludes Judson.