Minebea Intec expands capacity with load cell production

Minebea Intec is expanding its production capacity and optimising lead times to better meet the growing demand for its high-precision and durable load cells. The company has invested a seven-figure sum in a new 2-tonne dead load testing machine and a new turning centre at its Hamburg site.

Whether storage tank or external silo, batching vessel, mixer or reactor, Minebea Intec offers tailor-made equipment for almost every hopper scale: digital and analogue load cells and weigh modules, innovative weighing electronics, reliable cable junction boxes and installation kits for different application requirements.

"Our weighing solutions guarantee precise, continuous, fast and flexible dosing and filling processes and minimise material losses," says Yannick Salzmann, Global Product Manager at Minebea Intec. "They are also used as a hygienic solution for fill level control."

From entry-level products such as the Pancake load cell for container weighing as an alternative to level sensors to premium solutions such as the high-precision weighing module Novego, Minebea Intec offers different solutions depending on requirements.

"We have developed our weighing module Novego especially for the increasing requirements of the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and plastics industries," says Yannick Salzmann. "The fully hygienic solution offers a wide range of innovative features for simple, error-free installation and maximum resistance to lateral forces."

Rising demand for load cells requires an increase in quantities

In order to keep production times for load cells as short as possible in the future and to offer maximum flexibility and high availability for customer requirements, Minebea Intec has invested a seven-figure sum in the consistent expansion of automation at its Hamburg site.

"With our two new machines, we can reduce production costs, increase efficiency and improve quality," says Dr Olaf Krusemark, Head of Industrial Engineering at Minebea Intec. "These investments underline our commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction."

Fully automated 2 tonne dead load machine for increased quality and efficiency

The requirements for the properties of scales and load cells are specified in various OIML documents. OIML R60 deals with the metrological requirements for load cells and specifies the requirements for the expanded measurement uncertainty of the standard used to calibrate the load cells.

"These uncertainties can only be achieved with deadweight standards or comparably accurate standards," says Dr Olaf Krusemark. "With the new system, all our load cells are measured in such a way that they comply with the OIML across the entire specified temperature range."

The main advantage of the 2 tonne dead load machine in load cell production is the implementation of a load cell magazine, full automation and the digital connection to the Minebea Intec production network. A load cell magazine for 32 load cells arranged in a circle was realised within the temperature chamber. The operator loads the magazine with 32 load cells and starts the measuring process, which lasts several hours. It is easy to load the magazine with load cells of different nominal loads.

Each of the 32 magazine slots has a quick-connect terminal with 8-wire connection technology for connecting the load cell cable to a multiplexer amplifier system located outside the temperature chamber. Changing a load cell at the loading station only takes a few seconds.

"With the dead load loading machine, we can reduce the load on our other production systems, thereby producing more load cells overall and shortening our delivery times," says Dr Olaf Krusemark. "This machine ensures that every load cell that leaves the Minebea Intec factory meets the customers' requirements for precision and reliability."

Investment in a new turning centre

Minebea Intec has also invested in a new turning centre, which will further increase production capacity. A turning centre, similar to the dead load machine, plays an essential role in the production of load cells by carrying out precise machining operations on the workpieces intended for this purpose. These highly specialised machines make it possible to produce complex shapes and surfaces with a high degree of accuracy.

"These investments in our production facilities are an important step in further consolidating our position. By modernising our production facilities, we can not only meet the growing demand, but also increase our competitiveness and efficiency," says Dr Karl Sommer, CEO & COO of Minebea Intec.