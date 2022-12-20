New injection moulding partnership to help supply Indian market

SOLIZE India Technologies , a group company of Japan-headquartered SOLIZE Corporation, announced a partnership with Toray Engineering D Solutions to supply 3D injection moulding machines for the Indian market.

× Expand Moulds

Headquartered in Japan, Toray Engineering D Solutions Co develops, sells and maintains production control systems, ICT/IoT-related software, plastic and compound material injection moulding CAE system software and electronic devices.

The company claims that the three-dimensional injection Moulding allows manufacturers to simulate the behaviour of material in moulds. It supports prediction of failures and analysis and prior verification of processes relating to the development and production of plastic products, including automotive parts, home appliances, IT-related components and optical parts

Speaking about the partnership, Ajai Singh Sirohi, Chief Development Officer – South Asia, Toray Industries India Private Limited, said: "SOLIZE India has a deep legacy of evangelizing the use of simulation among industry players in India for over 30 years now. We believe their extensive domain knowledge, long-standing customer relationships, knowledgeable sales and support teams, and extensive market coverage across India will greatly benefit the customers. We are excited to partner with SOLIZE India to expand our customer universe."

Mahadevan V. S., Chief Executive Officer and Director, SOLIZE India, added: "Polymers and plastics are playing an increasingly critical role in the new generation of lighter weight, lower environmental impact products being developed in the auto, aero, consumer-durables and various other sectors. With this partnership, we can better support our customers and offer them end-to-end solutions across the material simulation space. The origin of 3DTIMON™ software in an engineering organization truly sets it apart in terms of domain understanding and effectiveness."