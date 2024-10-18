Oerlikon HRSflow's new external valve gate end rings

Oerlikon HRSflow is debuting the new external valve gate end rings for the Tp and Vp nozzle series at Fakuma 2024 at Hall A1, Stand A1-1103. They also have a new feature - the Through The Cavity (TTC) end ring for Tp nozzles. They both have increased wear resistance for processing reinforced thermoplastics and can restart at comparatively low temperatures.

× Expand Oerlikon HRSflow

Their higher wear and corrosion resistance allows them to withstand the processing of materials such as PA6/PA66, PBT, POM, PPA and PPS, filled with carbon or glass fibres to increase their mechanical properties. These abrasive reinforcing materials would normally lead to premature wear of conventional end rings, but the newly designed MULTIflow HRS line offers a long-lasting alternative for the hot runner components.

Oerlikon HRSflow's Tp/Vp nozzle series boasts a robust design, meaning processes can restart at lower melt temperatures after shutdowns or interruptions. This lowers the risk of thermal degradation of temperature-sensitive materials, including the release of corrosive gases when processing flame-retardant materials. The smaller injection point provides better flexibility and precision for uniform filling of the cavities, making it ideal for applications that require good mechanical properties and high optical quality at the injection point.

Technical applications live on site

At Fakuma 2024, at Haitian (hall A1, stand A1-1103), Oerlikon HRSflow will showcase a Zhafir Zeres Series 1500V electric injection moulding machine, which produces PA6.6-GF30 cable clippers weighing just 1.2 g in a 16-cavity mould. The machine will be equipped with a real-time monitor that visualises the filling behaviour. The dryer, material feed and temperature control unit are integrated into the control system. The hot runner configuration consists of 16 nozzles from the Oerlikon HRSflow Sa series with an open gating system. Specially developed for processing glass fibre-reinforced plastics, they ensure perfect cavity filling and outstanding process repeatability.