Dyne Testing presents wettability research instrument

Dyne Testing, an Intertronics brand, presents Attension Theta Flex from Biolin Scientific, a contact angle meter designed for reliable and repeatable analysis of wettability and adhesion in research, development, quality and industrial applications.

The Theta Flex comes with OneAttension software, a comprehensive suite that includes all contact angle measurement modes, an easy-to-use interface and free and unlimited licenses and upgrades.

The Theta Flex is a premium optical tensiometer designed for advanced wettability research, offering the flexibility required for diverse or demanding research needs. It can measure surface and interfacial tension between fluids, contact angles between solids and liquids, and analyse surface free energy values – offering all measurements in one instrument. The functional, modern, and award-winning design is modular, which you can configure for your needs and expand when required. Its high-end imaging and sophisticated analysis algorithms detect and analyse the contact angle and surface free energy precisely.

The OneAttension software boasts pre-defined recipes that ensure easy and fast measurement setup. Its free and unlimited licenses allow the software to be stored on multiple computers while free upgrades ensure the instrument remains future proof.

“Our Theta Optical Tensiometers combined with OneAttension software offer the most intuitive user interface with a high level of functionality for various industrial applications,” explained Alison Fox, Brand Manager of Dyne Testing. “The instrument’s modular design means you have choices for dispensing systems, and with an optional motorised sample stage and motorised vertical movement, the Theta Flex can function in a fully automated mode, placing drops in predetermined locations on the substrate and measuring the contact angles.”

Additional modules enable further capabilities, including a 3D topography module for roughness-corrected contact angle measurements, and a high pressure chamber for measurements at pressures up to 400 bars and temperatures up to 200°C.

“Understanding of surface energy, contact angle and wettability can be very important in both product design and process development. You can save money, by making the right decisions on substrates and materials, and save time in doing so,” added Fox.