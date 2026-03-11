PiXARGUS introduces the new ProfilControl 7 PlastX

Not more software than necessary, and as little hardware as possible: for the new inline system, ProfilControl 7 PlastX, PiXARGUS has tailored its successful ProfilControl technology specifically to the requirements of typical applications in plastics processing.

× Expand pixargus

PiXARGUS’ new inline inspection system, ProfilControl 7 PlastX, has been designed according to the concept: less is more. The new design of the measuring head uses an elaborate mix of materials that requires less hardware and is equipped with pinpoint software, most powerful and highly effective, that incorporates PiXARGUS’ proven ProfilControl 7 technology. “We have condensed the hardware and made the system more intelligent,” Michael Frohn, sales manager of PiXARGUS, summarizes the new approach.

The flexibly scalable inspection system measures the dimensions of widths, distances, angles and radii, as well as combinations thereof, and detects even the smallest deviations from the target contour. At the same time, the surface inspection function gives flaws such as scratches, bubbles, inclusions, etc. no chance to remain undetected. A dedicated software module has been included specifically for the reliable detection of die grooves.

The modular sensor head design

The new sensor head design dispenses with a housing and a hinged cover, allowing operators to monitor the inspection process at all times without having to open the sensor head separately. “This saves time and simplifies handling,” says Sales Director Frohn.

The open sensor plate with a predefined hole pattern makes it possible to position the cameras in a highly flexible way – using the drilled holes provided to optimally adjust the cameras for the specific inspection task. The modular system can be flexibly expanded from four to six (or more) cameras, depending on the complexity of the profile to be inspected.

For inspections with this open sensor head, PiXARGUS relies on a new illumination concept featuring enhanced LED lighting. High-performance LEDs produce a homogeneous illumination field with maximal light yield, the smart ProfilControl software reliably filters out any interfering external light effects. The standard equipment of ProfilControl 7 PlastX includes an external multi-touch monitor, a mobile support frame, and the encoder.

Intelligent inspection with 4 cameras

The basic version of ProfilControl 7 PlastX requires less cameras. By combining optimized optical equipment with high-capacity camera elements, PiXARGUS makes it possible to capture, in particular, the clamping dimensions most reliably. “Where we used to need eight cameras, we now achieve the same high reliability and performance with just four or, at the maximum, six cameras,” explains sales manager Frohn.

No chance for grooves

Grooves are usually not very obvious, but they can run over extended distances along the profile. Machine operators often notice them rather late or fail to see them completely. Especially in window profile production, it is essential that grooves are detected at an early stage. About 40% of all plastic profiles for windows are laminated with a protective foil directly at the extrusion line, making any surface defects hardly visible afterwards. Therefore, the groove detection module of the ProfilControl 7 PlastX system checks the surface quality prior to the lamination process so that it can indicate any existing defects beforehand. In this way, the module helps to reduce scrap and process costs and produce more economically.

The modular and scalable ProfilControl 7 PlastX system

ProfilControl 7 PlastX is designed to inspect simple to complex profiles such as window seals, zipper profiles, cable ducts, etc. The system can be adjusted most flexibly and in a pinpoint manner to the different quality requirements of plastic profile extrusion. As requested by the customer, the systems can be designed for 360° dimension measurement or 100% surface inspection – or, as a combination of both functions, as an All-in-One solution. Whether for basic applications or complex extrusion processes: In all its equipment variants, ProfilControl 7 PlastX provides maximum functionality, an intuitive HMI and the greatest possible flexibility.