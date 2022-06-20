Ridat supports geosynthetics manufacturer with cutting-edge thermoforming technology

Production capacity at high performance geosynthetics specialist Geofabrics has been significantly boosted due to innovative technology supplied by UK-based thermoforming equipment manufacturer Ridat.

Ridat has supplied Geofabrics with its latest launch Model 8040AVF Vacuum Forming Machine with Duplex Heater.

A long-time user of thermoforming equipment, Geofabrics turned to Ridat for a solution that could cost-effectively automate its processes and enable it to increase production to meet rising customer demand.

The 8040AVF has top and bottom heating with PID control for accurate zone temperature control and has been fitted with roll feed and rewind attachments to provide continuous, un-interrupted production for Geofabrics.

The automated system’s additional features include automatic sag and height control, a photo-electric safety curtain, high velocity turbo fans which offer quick cooling of the formed product and quick mould changes, and a user-friendly micro-processor system and interface to enable quicker and more efficient diagnostics and control.

Ridat has more than 60 years of heritage in thermoforming equipment and its products are found in over 65 countries across the globe. The company provides a one stop, single source of plastic sheet processing plant, including manual, semi-automatic and automatic vacuum forming machines and related ancillaries such as blister sealers and roller presses.

Geofabrics, which was launched in 1990 and is headquartered in Leeds, UK, specialises in the manufacture of geotextiles, cuspates and cuspate composites, and geocomposites, which are supplied into a wide range of civil engineering applications.

The company supplies products for landfill engineering, railway infrastructure, structural drainage, green roofs, passive gas venting, coastal and river defence and root barriers.

Dipak Sen Gupta, Director of Ridat, said: “We brought our extensive expertise and technical experience to bear in designing and manufacturing the 8040AVF Vacuum Forming Machine and it’s fantastic to see it being applied at Geofabrics.”

Gordon Donald, Managing Director of Geofabrics, added: “We needed to increase capacity urgently and Ridat responded to our unique specification quickly and efficiently. We have found that the new machine achieves all our criteria, and we are looking at further investment in the coming years.”