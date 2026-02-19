Rosti North America opens new ISO Class 8 cleanrooms

Rosti North America is celebrating the opening of its new ISO Class 8 cleanrooms at its Germantown, Wisconsin and Clearfield, Utah facilities. The investments will expand the company’s medical manufacturing footprint in the region, while also boosting its capacity to support its customers.

These projects reflect the company’s focus on medical and life sciences manufacturing. Through the expansion of these facilities, Rosti can support its customers with scalable solutions across multiple regions while also maintaining high, consistent levels of quality and operation.

Germantown, Wisconsin, cleanroom

The new Germantown cleanroom is currently under construction. Once complete, it will stand at over 3,000 square feet and is being designed with advanced medical and life sciences applications in mind. The space will feature a 300-ton injection moulding press supported by two types of integrated automation, including bulk pack and layer tray pack automation, as well as a freestanding overhead crane for tool changes and production flexibility. Additionally, the cleanroom will feature an airlock, pass-through, and gowning areas. The space is expected to be operational by early April.

“This project was a true cross-functional effort,” said Andy Hoffman, Manufacturing Engineering Manager at Rosti North America. “From relocating presses and expanding material handling systems to designing the cleanroom layout and automation, the team accomplished an incredible amount in a short period of time. The result is a highly capable, flexible cleanroom environment that supports our customers’ current needs and allows room for future growth.”

Clearfield, Utah, cleanroom

Whereas the Utah cleanroom is expected to span around 1,400 square feet and will be constructed within existing warehouse space. Up to five smaller injection moulding presses are planned to fill the space.

“The Utah cleanroom gives us additional flexibility to support high-value, regulated medical programs,” added Hoffman. “Medical manufacturing brings unique technical and quality requirements, and these investments allow us to meet those expectations while creating opportunities for long-term, stable growth.”