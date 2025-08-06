Rototek paves the way towards sustainable innovation in the UK rotomoulding industry

As of May 2025, Rototek has become the UK’s first contract moulder to invest in the electric Persico SMART Machine, advancing the sustainability and efficiency of its manufacturing technology.

Unlike traditional gas rotomoulding ovens, the Persico SMART Machine uses precise electric heating to reduce both material waste and CO2 emissions. As a certified B Corp, Rototek’s investment reflects its wider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. By adopting the SMART technology Rototek, which manufactures over 100,000 products every year, is setting a new standard for advanced rotational moulding in the UK.

Shaun Mills, Operations Director at Rototek said: “We are really proud to be the first contract moulder in the country to offer this capability, which speaks volumes about our commitment to innovation and delivering better results for our customers. Our 30 years of rotomoulding experience, combined with this revolutionary technology, unlocks new markets and opportunities for us across multiple industries from marine to automotive and aerospace sectors. But, more importantly, it reinforces our existing commitment to pursuing more sustainable processes as a B Corp Certified manufacturer.”

Persico Group, which manufactured the SMART Machine, designs advanced machines —fully or partially automated— to produce seamless hollow mouldings in a wide range of polymers and sizes and uses direct tool heating to ensure maximum efficiency.

Whilst the rotational moulding process itself remains fundamentally the same, there are several key differences that set the SMART Machine apart in terms of sustainability and efficiency:

Direct tool heating: Reduces energy consumption whilst enabling exceptional accuracy and control over the structural integrity of the final product

Reduces energy consumption whilst enabling exceptional accuracy and control over the structural integrity of the final product Real-time data feedback: Enables mid-cycle quality monitoring and instant adjustments, ensuring product consistency and minimising material waste

Enables mid-cycle quality monitoring and instant adjustments, ensuring product consistency and minimising material waste Independent heating and cooling cycles: Utilises controlled heating zones to optimise polymer usage, reducing raw material costs and wastage

Utilises controlled heating zones to optimise polymer usage, reducing raw material costs and wastage Compatible with recycled and bio-based polymers: Eliminates direct CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion, supporting sustainable material choices

Eliminates direct CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion, supporting sustainable material choices Electric heating: Allows for multi-layer moulding, foam core integration, and advanced material combinations

As a B Corp, Rototek’s investment in the Persico SMART machine marks another step on its journey to improve efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of the plastic moulding industry. In the next two years, the business is planning to invest in additional SMART machines as more customers become aware of the associated benefits of electric manufacturing, alongside exploring other industries and customer bases where the SMART capabilities could present opportunities to enhance its rotational moulding services.