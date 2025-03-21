SENSONICS continues to develop new proximity sensors

SENSONICS continue to develop their extensive range of proximity sensors, which includes the fully integrated PRI SERIES within the Senturion proximity probe range.

A good example is the PRI04 Proximity Probe, whose features include calibrated probe, extension cable and a built-in driver. The result is a fully integrated probe which is compatible with API 670 systems.

By utilising the eddy current principle, the PR104 combines a tuned circuit with the target material. This means any variations in probe face-to-target distance will be detected in this circuit by the integral driver to provide highly accurate vibration and relative positional measurements. This provides a linearised voltage output which is proportional to the target gap with a normal sensitivity of 7.87 mV/um and a range of up to 2.5mm.

The result is a measurement system delivering highly accurate (resolution is typically less than one micro-meter) vibration and relative positional measurements for harsh environments with temperatures up to 120ºC. The probe temperature range is limited to 120ºC due to its integrated electronics, suitable for most pumps, fans and hydroelectric generator vibration monitoring applications.

Removing the need for a separate driver and associated housing provides a significant cost saving – with no compromises in delivering measurement accuracy. The fully integrated assembly also means increased immunity to signal interference with the removal of the probe to the driver connecting cable. The probe offers cable lengths of 5m or 10m for flexible connection to the machine with the capability of driving up to 500m of cable to the connecting system without loss of accuracy.