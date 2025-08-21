Sensors and measuring systems for plastics: efficiency and quality redefined

In modern plastics production, innovative sensor technologies offer far-reaching benefits, from increased efficiency and improved product quality to more sustainable production processes. Sensors are not only tools for quality control, but also key elements for optimising the complex and often energy-intensive processes involved in plastics processing, says Glenn Wedgbrow, Business Development Manager at Micro-Epsilon UK.

× Expand Micro Epsilon UK

The implementation of modern sensor technologies enables precise monitoring and control of all stages of plastics production. From raw material supply to processing and final inspection, Micro-Epsilon sensors enable real-time acquisition and analysis of process-critical data. This leads to a significant reduction in production downtime and material usage, which not only reduces costs but also protects the environment. It also ensures consistently high product quality and significantly increases cost-effectiveness.

Efficient diameter testing of extruder bores

The idiamCONTROL sensor system has proven itself in the field of machine maintenance. It is specially designed for measuring internal diameters in extruder housings from 32 to 180 mm. The system offers unsurpassed accuracy due to measurements using capacitive displacement sensors. This technology allows wear to be precisely determined and defective segments to be specifically identified, thereby extending the service life of the machines and minimising unplanned downtimes.

For the measurement, the sensor is pushed to the end of the extruder barrel and pulled out while measuring the bore hole. The reinforced cable is attached to the sensor using a special plug. The diameter values of the staggered test cycles are saved. The measured results are then calculated and the resulting wear is determined. The diameter of the housing bore is measured on six tracks with maximum accuracy.

The results of the measurements are visualised on a compact touchscreen, which shows an immediate graphical representation of the diameter over the entire length of the bore. Tolerance deviations are visible at a glance, enabling a quick response and adjustment of the production process. The system also has a USB interface for data output and calibration monitoring to check the working status of the system.

One-sided thickness measurement using combination sensor

An important measurement task in the plastics industry is the high-precision thickness measurement of very thin films. Several sensor technologies from Micro-Epsilon are available for this purpose: confocal chromatic sensors, interferometers, as well as capacitive sensors. The combiSENSOR, which combines the capacitive measuring principle with eddy current technology, offers a unique solution.

The unique sensor concept has been specially developed for measuring the thickness of non-conductive materials that rest on metallic substrates, such as plastic films or plastic coatings on guide rollers.

During the measurement, the eddy current sensor detects the distance to the underlying metallic material, such as a roller, by penetrating the plastic layer. At the same time, the capacitive sensor detects the distance to the surface of the plastic. The thickness of the material is determined by calculating the difference between the two sensor signals, which enables extremely precise measurement.

The sensor is connected to a controller via a cable, which is controlled via a user-friendly web interface. This interface not only allows easy configuration of the sensor and controller, but also allows arithmetic operations to be performed on the acquired signals to generate optimum accuracy and functionality for specific applications.

Innovative absolute interferometer for thin films

In film production with blow moulding equipment, white light interferometry can be used to verify the correct film thickness before the blown films are collapsed. In all applications, the devices can be integrated into inline inspection systems for quality assurance. They can be used in industrial environments and perform precise measurements down to sub-micron accuracies.

The interferoMETERs from Micro-Epsilon not only provide precise thickness values, but can also be used for multi-layer thickness measurements. A decisive advantage is the distance-independent measurement, where a stable nanometer-accurate thickness value is achieved. This is how the film can move within the measuring range without influencing the accuracy. The sensors are industry-optimised with a robust metal housing and flexible cables.

Three-dimensional precision

Micro-Epsilon's 3D sensors are used for complex geometry, shape and surface inspection of plastic objects such as injection moulded parts. The surfaceCONTROL 3D 3500 is a high precision 3D snapshot sensor designed for automated inline inspection of diffuse reflective materials. The sensor uses fringe light projection for direct and precise 3D measurement. With a Z-axis repeatability of up to 0.25 µm, it sets new standards in high precision 3D measurement technology and reliably detects even the smallest deviations in flatness and height differences.

The compact sensor not only offers high measurement accuracy, but also high speed data processing. It is equipped with Gigabit Ethernet for fast data output and also supports EtherNet/IP, PROFINET and EtherCAT via the 2D/3D Gateway II. Evaluation can be carried out using the manufacturer's own 3DInspect software, which provides real 3D data, but is also compatible with GigE Vision, enabling simple integration into third-party image processing software. The sensor can therefore be used flexibly in various applications in the plastics industry.