SG Moulding Solutions presents HoliPress at Interplas 2026

SG Moulding Solutions, the exclusive UK & Ireland representative for HoliMaker, will present details of the new HoliPress High Temp manual injection moulding system at TCT360 / Interplas 2026, in Hall 8, CC14.

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The newly announced HoliPress High Temp has been developed for advanced prototyping and low-volume development work, offering processing temperatures up to 500°C for high-performance engineering polymers within a compact micro-industrial platform. While the first production systems are currently entering launch phase, visitors to the SG Moulding Solutions stand will be able to discuss full technical specifications, application capabilities, preorder opportunities and anticipated early delivery schedules directly with the team during the exhibition.

The HoliPress High Temp introduces several major technical innovations including:

Maximum processing temperatures up to 500°C

Advanced dual-heated nozzle technology for improved thermal consistency

Active liquid cooling system for improved cycle stability and component protection

Compatibility with both metal and high-temperature 3D printed mould tooling

Compact bench-top format ideal for R&D, laboratories, universities and product development environments

Developed specifically to bridge the gap between large industrial injection moulding machinery and traditional low-capability laboratory systems, the HoliPress High Temp enables rapid testing and validation of engineering-grade polymers without the cost, complexity or lead times associated with full-scale production tooling.

Simon Girdlestone, Owner of SG Moulding Solutions, commented:“The HoliPress High Temp represents an exciting new development for rapid injection moulding and advanced material testing within the UK market. We are seeing increasing demand from customers looking to evaluate high-performance polymers, tooling concepts and product feasibility quickly and cost effectively. TCT360 / Interplas provides the perfect platform to introduce the technology and begin discussions with customers interested in early adoption.”

In addition to the upcoming HoliPress High Temp launch, SG Moulding Solutions will also be showcasing: