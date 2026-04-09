Specim introduces new AI-powered hyperspectral textile recognition solution

Specim, a Konica Minolta company, introduces Specim RETEX, a complete hyperspectral and AI-based solution for textile material identification and automated material separation.

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Specim RETEX combines hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence to accurately identify textile materials, including complex blends and impurities. By analysing the spectral signatures of materials, the solution delivers reliable, real-time material recognition, enabling automated material separation and scalable textile processing.

Accurate material identification is essential in modern textile processing, where conventional machine-vision technologies often struggle with blended and visually similar materials. Hyperspectral imaging provides detailed spectral information beyond the visible range, enabling precise material recognition that is not achievable with RGB or multispectral systems.

Specim RETEX integrates Specim hyperspectral cameras, AI-based classification software, and configurable system components into scalable textile processing environments. Textile processing presents significant challenges due to material variability and the need for high-throughput operation. Specim RETEX addresses these challenges by combining precise optical detection with fast AI-driven analysis, enabling:

· High-accuracy recognition of fibres such as cotton, polyester, polyamide, viscose, wool, and acrylic

· Recognition of blends and material composition

· Elastane detection, including in previously unseen blends

· Detection of impurities and color recognition

· Real-time processing for production environments

The solution is designed for integration into existing processes and supports high processing speeds in industrial environments.

“Hyperspectral imaging allows us to identify textile materials with a level of accuracy not achievable with conventional vision systems,” said Sami Toljamo, CCO of Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. “With Specim RETEX, we combine this capability with AI-driven analysis to enable reliable material recognition and scalable textile processing.”

Flexible solution architecture

Specim RETEX is available as a flexible solution family supporting different use cases:

· Specim RETEX Core - AI classification engine for integration into custom systems

· Specim RETEX Lab - hyperspectral textile analysis for R&D and validation

· Specim RETEX Modules - hyperspectral and AI components for textile recognition, designed for OEMs, integrators, and research use

· Specim RETEX System - complete industrial solution for automated textile processing and material separation

The modular architecture enables deployment from laboratory environments to full-scale industrial systems.