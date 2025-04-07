Summit Systems and AMTEK Plastics collaborate to reduce waste

Summit Systems has announced its partnership with AMTEK Plastics as the pair aim to reduce waste and improve automation. The UK-based plastic manufacturer reported inefficiency issues as a result of unused sprues being discarded during production. This led to more storage being needed, higher labour costs, and unnecessary material loss.

× Expand Summit Systems Summit Systems' MO-DI-TEC Slow Speed Granulator.

Stepping in to help AMTEK Plastics, the plastics automation solutions provider implemented an efficient, automated recycling system, after initial assessments, that will help AMTEK Plastics reduce its waste and streamline operations. In its journey to discover the right solution, Summit Systems completed a trial using two different granulators. The team analysed key performance factors like efficiency, integration capabilities, and ease of maintenance.

After the trial, the MO-DI-TEC Slow Speed Granulator was selected. The solution provides noise reduction benefits, low dust production, and easy cleaning processes. Following installation, the Granulator was fully integrated into the production process with Summit Systems overseeing said implementation. To maximise efficiency, the Granulator connects to machine loaders via proportioning valves, allowing for the automatic reuse of scrap polymer and the creation of a closed-loop recycling system. This eliminates the need for manual intervention, minimising labour requirements.

Additionally, Summit Systems monitored the full integration of a robotics system that aims to streamline material handling while also enhancing efficiency levels. This upgrade can result in a 15-17% increase in waste reduction, cutting material loss and disposal costs.

Key benefits of the MO-DI-TEC Slow Speed Granulator:

Requires minimal maintenance, boosting overall operational efficiency.

Features an integrated metal detection system which aims to prevent contamination and protect injection moulding machines.

Produces a quieter working environment.

Minimal dust helps to enhance material quality and cleanliness.

Easier cleaning processes help to reduce downtime and simplify maintenance.

With the initial success of the new solution, the manufacturer is looking to expand it across additional machines in the hope of further reducing scrap and costs and increasing process automation.