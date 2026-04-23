Syensqo has unveiled its new CYASORB CYASTAB M5652 light stabiliser. Designed to boost durability and appearance in rotomoulding applications, the compact UV stabiliser delivers twice the weathering and colour stability of standard options. Additionally, the new solution provides robust UV protection, enhanced safety, and food contact approval.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo unveils its CYASORB CYASTAB M5652 light stabiliser

“This launch demonstrates Syensqo’s continued investment in advanced stabilisation technologies tailored to the evolving needs of the rotomoulding industry,” said Stephanie Zhang, Syensqo Asia Business Director, Polymer Additives. “By combining formulation expertise with regional manufacturing strength, we are committed to helping rotomoulders enhance product durability, improve operational performance, and achieve sustainable long-term growth across the APAC market.”

Manufactured at Syensqo’s Zhenjiang plant, CYASORB CYASTAB M5652 is designed to strengthen supply reliability and offer customers a more responsive supply chain across the Asia Pacific region.

Key benefits of the CYASORB CYASTAB M5652: