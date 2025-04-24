Tekniplaz expands high-precision machining capabilities

UK mould toolmaker Tekniplaz Ltd has made a significant investment in its machining capabilities with the recent installation of a Röders Tec RXP500 high-speed vertical machining centre, supplied by Hurco Europe. This represents the company's commitment to meeting its customers' increasing quality demands.

× Expand Tekniplaz

The RXP500, known for its exceptional dynamic accuracy and stability, is paired with Open Mind hyperMill CAM software, including the hyperMill Electrode module. It is complemented by a dedicated Meusburger H1000 pallet clamping system.

At the heart of the RXP500 is Röders’ advanced linear direct drive system, providing backlash-free motion and rapid feed rates up to 42,000 mm/min. This enables faster cycle times without compromising on quality, even during complex 3D contouring. Combined with thermal compensation, high-resolution optical encoders and Röders’ patented spindle elongation compensation, the machine ensures long-term stability and sub-micron precision in even the most demanding applications.

The integrated Blum laser tool measuring system and contact-point part inspection allows for comprehensive in-machine validation. These systems significantly reduce the need for external measurement and further shorten lead times.

The RXP500 also complements Tekniplaz’s existing EDM capabilities, which include linear motor Wire EDM and CNC Sink EDM technology. With all finishing operations operating at consistent micron-level tolerances, the company can offer an end-to-end precision tooling service in house.

"This investment strengthens our ability to meet and exceed customer expectations for high-precision, high-quality tooling,” said Anthony Marsh, MD of Tekniplaz. “The speed, accuracy and reliability of the RXP500 make it ideal for complex workpieces where even the smallest deviation is unacceptable.”