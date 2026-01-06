Thermoforming made easy: CANNON's e-Forming series

At K Show, BP&R spoke with Giuseppe Dall’Ora, International Sales Manager – Thermoforming Division at the CANNON Group, to gather the inside scoop about the company’s new e-Forming series.

[GD] CANNON has launched the new e-Forming series. Can you explain how this stands out from other innovations?

[GO] CANNON’s new e-Forming series is a fully automatic single-station thermoforming machine, boasting flexibility and repeatability thanks to in-built sensors and smart software features. It’s been completely redesigned to make it as compact as possible. Our patented TRIPLO system, along with the positioning of all models at the operator level, enabled us to reduce the machine’s height by 30% and its footprint by 15%, ensuring smooth movements, precise transitions and less space on the shop floor.

We’ve also changed its mechanical structure, redesigning the heating system to remove all shadow spots. This way, the heating is denser and closer to the sheet, contributing to higher productivity and energy savings. On previous machines, the motors were at the top, but they’ve been moved to the bottom for easy accessibility, servicing and maintenance.

The series also benefits from improved software, which we call the ‘Energy Management System’. This uses smart features like intelligent standby, dynamic power and optimised heating profiles to achieve greater productivity and energy efficiency. The operator can select the preferred profile, and the machine will heat the sheet accordingly. These types of machines enjoy automatic systems for changing production, such as the automatic change of the aperture plate and clamp frame. The adjustable aperture plate ranges from 100% to 40%, making for the widest range available with a single set.

[GD] The series benefits from Industry 4.0 features like Easy Power Mapping and Easy Tool Change. Please take me through what they are.

[GO] Easy Tool Change helps operators quickly change tooling, including the mould, the plates and the clamp frames. Interchangeable mould plates and automatic locking devices for the mould and plug assist in delivering great flexibility for all thermoforming machines.

CANNON has also launched a new patented, AI-powered feature: Easy Power Mapping. Every time you make a new product, you need to create a new programme for that product. Normally, the operator would take the drawing of the piece, setting the lamps at different temperatures to achieve different degrees of material expansion. The bigger the machine, the more the lamps, and the more the data that will be entered.

Easy Power Mapping automatically generates the initial heater map and process parameters directly from the part’s geometry. This means the operator doesn’t need to be skilled, which saves time and waste material from testing.

The operator panel has also been completely redesigned to a vertical touch panel that contains more information. The operator just needs to touch it for the reference area to open, and then they can set the parameters. This makes it easier to understand what’s happening at all times.

[GD] What about Connect IT?

[GO] Connect IT is our way to communicate with the outside world, either via the cloud or networked computers. This allows us to control the process, collect the data and perform statistical analyses; we have the full production traceability.

For example, if a customer puts a camera on the machine, we could have a video of every piece that’s being produced. So, if they ask, ‘How did you make it?’, we can show them the video. This helps maintenance and production managers, who may be working across different plants, be connected with all machines from anywhere.

[GD] What applications is the e-Forming series suitable for?

[GO] The e-Forming series is ideal for manufacturers of medium and large, thermoformed parts such as components for domestic and commercial refrigeration, industrial and agricultural equipment, public transport, aircraft interiors, as well as thermoplastic pallets and trays.

CANNON’s distinctive feature is that it also manufactures machinery for both polyurethane and composite materials. We combine different technologies to produce complex parts and systems, as well as develop entire plants for vacuum forming, pressure forming and twin sheet forming. We want to supply industrial thermoforming machines, both traditional ones and special systems. We’re developing new applications, for example, in the pallet sector, as well as a new line, which will be presented next year.

[GD] What role have automation and energy efficiency played in designing the series?

[GO] Automation and sustainability have been key in designing the series. The machine itself does the programming, not the operator. The sheets are loaded and unloaded automatically if that option is selected. We can also combine various operations, even consecutive ones, with robot systems. The whole process – from thermoforming the part, cutting and foaming it – is automated from start to finish.

We’ve redesigned the entire control panel with the new Siemens platform, Unified. We also have Project One, our own standard for developing HMIs, which is valid for all CANNON equipment.

As for energy efficiency, the system only heats when and where needed, lowering consumption and improving thickness uniformity. The oven is equipped with low-inertia IR halogen emitters, zoned control and closed-loop management using pyrometers and thermal cameras. Plus, we can offer a fully airless configuration to further reduce the energy usage.

In summary, the e-Forming series is flexible because it’s easy and safe to change; compact because it’s smaller; green because it’s been designed for maximum energy reduction; smart because it uses systems such as Easy Power Mapping; connected because it’s in touch with the outside world.