Trexel’s MuCell blow moulding technology enables expansion into packaging applications

US-based light-weighting solutions provider Trexel has extended its license and royalty free Trexel MuCell foaming solution to blow moulded components.

Trexel Trexel’s MuCell blow moulding technology

Trexel has long been active in automotive blow moulding applications to reduce weight, improve insulation, and extend battery life. Following what the company describes as ‘breakthrough innovations’, Trexel has added a range of packaging solutions.

What makes this expansion possible is a recent Trexel innovation which permits significant light-weighting of packages while meeting impact strength requirements. The technology can be applied to larger bottles and those with more complex geometry. Until the discovery of this invention, any package which was sensitive to significant impact loss could not pass the necessary tests for commercialisation. This is no longer the case.

The process and equipment are simple and inexpensive, according to Trexel. It requires the royalty/license free purchase of a CE rated specially designed SCF system from Trexel which can be added to an existing blow moulding machine without changing the screw and barrel. It also utilises the same style of die tool as used in solid production, resulting in a system that can be used for foaming or solid as required.

Weight savings of up to 20 per cent have been achieved alongside several desirable attributes of foamed versus solid blow moulded parts. Physically foaming with Trexel’s MuCell process addresses the need for new processes to enhance recyclability, reduce resin consumption and offset the added cost of PCR/PIR materials. This is driving interest in light weighting and Trexel is currently working with brand owners to incorporate physical foaming technology to reduce weight, energy costs and resin consumption.

Compared to products made with chemical foaming agents (CFA), the microcellular material structure gained through physical foaming with Trexel’s MuCell process has the potential for larger density reductions by utilising more uniform cell morphology with reduced cell size. The nature of these improvements enhances mechanical properties, allowing larger bottles with more complex shapes to be made.

Trexel’s MuCell foamed parts can also be recycled and incorporated back into the regular polymer stream.

The Trexel MuCell B-Series SCF (Supercritical fluid) delivery system is a state-of-the-art CE marked dosing unit designed specifically for blow moulding applications. A self-adjusting feature of the SCF system assures consistency and precise dosing shot to shot, according to a recent press release.

It is designed to convert industrial grade nitrogen into supercritical fluid, which ensures that there is the solubility of a liquid and diffusivity of a gas. This maximises the efficiency and promotes the low amounts of nitrogen in the parison.

Trexel Trexel has added a range of packaging solutions. Sanitary hygiene bottle on white background

The SCF system akes some basic outputs from the blow moulding machine and provides a metered dose to keep the expansion rate accurate. The system will learn the behaviour of the blow moulding machine and make required corrections automatically. There is an onboard statistical process control and monitoring system which reports the results of the learning sequence as the shots are performed.

The B-Series SCF delivery system is available in two different configurations and two sizes: the B-120 or B-320 for continuous screw rotation, accumulator head and extrusion blow moulding; and the B-100 or B-300 for intermittent screw rotation, accumulator head blow moulding.

Interim CEO David Bernstein said: “Trexel’s know-how, our specialised gas delivery system, and our proprietary process package combine to deliver results which were not previously attainable to these markets. We are bringing an efficient sustainability solution to markets that are eagerly searching for ways to reduce their environmental impact.”