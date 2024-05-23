Wickert Maschinenbau presents solutions for high-quality elastomer moulded parts

Key Highlights:

Wickert Maschinenbau will showcase customised elastomer moulded parts production systems at DKT trade fair in Germany.

The company's systems offer various production processes and can be customised for small or large scale production.

Wickert offers a range of services from component development to turnkey solutions for elastomer processing.

Customised press systems for the efficient production of high-quality elastomer moulded parts are the focus of Wickert Maschinenbau's presence at this year's DKT trade fair in Nuremberg.

The broad portfolio includes systems for small batch numbers as well as for large-scale production and ranges from simple, manually operated hydraulic presses to highly customized, fully automated production systems.

The available manufacturing processes include compression moulding (CM), transfer moulding (TM) and injection transfer moulding (ITM). Micro and precision parts can be manufactured on the elastomer presses, as can thin-walled and large-volume components - under vacuum and in clean room conditions if required.

The machine manufacturer will be showcasing product examples and press concepts at the DKT from 1 to 4 July in Nuremberg in Hall 9, Stand 9-517.

From component development to turnkey solution

In addition to the customised presses, Wickert also offers its customers a comprehensive range of services. This begins as early as the component development stage, followed by concept and feasibility studies if required. The machine manufacturer also takes on the overall planning and general contracting of the systems - also as part of turnkey solutions on request.

Leading global technology manufacturer

The elastomer presses of this leading global technology manufacturer are used wherever high precision and exact processing temperatures are required in addition to high dynamics. The machine manufacturer therefore sees itself as a performance leader for elastomer processing in presses which are prized in industry as well as in cutting-edge research.

Fast, precise and very hot

One of the most important characteristics of the presses is the very homogeneous temperature distribution with accuracies of up to ± 0.3 K on the heating plate surface. Another special feature is the extremely precise plane parallelism of up to 0.05 mm. The company also has decades of experience in clean room presses for rubber processing in a vacuum, which is why many pharmaceutical presses are manufactured in Landau.

And the fastest heating-cooling press in the world also comes from Landau. It reaches a peak temperature of up to 450°C with the currently unparalleled heating rate of 55 K/min; cooling is almost twice as fast at up to 100 K/min. It is used at the Institute for Lightweight Structures at the Chemnitz University of Technology. With the help of this press, scientists there are developing mass production technologies for processing high-performance thermoplastics, among other things. The focus is on structural components for aerospace and automotive construction, components for electromobility and hybrid products made of plastic and metal.