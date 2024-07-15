WITTMANN offers EcoDrive for energy-efficient material drying

Key Highlights:

WITTMANN's Drymax plus series of mobile dryers are now available with EcoDrive for even more energy-efficient material drying.

The dry air output is dynamically adjustable to the precise quantity required for the material, resulting in a further cut in energy consumption.

The drying parameter settings for each material can be saved in a material database and downloaded in the event of a material change. In this way, the correct settings for drying are kept available at any time.

The Drymax plus series of mobile dryers from WITTMANN is now available with EcoDrive for even more energy-efficient material drying.

In WITTMANN auxiliary appliances, the term EcoDrive stands for maximum energy efficiency. This is achieved primarily by load-dependent regulation of pumps and blowers via frequency inverters.

Dynamic adjustment of dry air output

Expand WITTMANN Drymax plus

EcoDrive pushes the plastic granulate dryers of the Drymax plus series up to a so far unprecedented level of efficiency. The basic models of the mobile dryers, available with nominal dry air outputs of 30 or 60 m³/h, already come with numerous features to minimise their energy requirements, such as a highly functional, motorised changeover valve to enable switchover of the drying and regeneration cycles free of compressed air for the two desiccant cartridges. The material protection function included as standard also contributes to saving energy. At the same time, it prevents over-drying and consequently thermal damage to the plastic granulate. As soon as the material consumption is reduced or stopped, the system automatically lowers the drying temperature.

In addition, the EcoDrive option now adjusts the dry air output dynamically to the precise material requirements. This is done by measuring each new amount of material being transported into the drying silo. When material consumption is very low – for example during a machine standstill – the material protection function and EcoDrive work hand in hand to reduce energy consumption as much as possible.

Operation – clear and easy

A further benefit of Drymax Plus dryers is their new operating terminal with a 5.7” touch screen. Its design is extremely user-friendly and enables very easy control of the drying process, including any optionally integrated materials handling devices. The drying parameter settings for each material can be saved in a material database and downloaded in the event of a material change. In this way, the correct settings for drying are kept available at any time.

The Ambi-LED status display at the front of the mobile dryer signals information about its current operating status to the operator even from a considerable distance.

All Plus models of WITTMANN auxiliaries are equipped with an OPC UA interface as standard. They can either be integrated in Wittmann 4.0 work cells via “plug and produce” or efficiently connected via data exchange to any injection moulding machine model with OPC UA functionality.