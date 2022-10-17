New IF-design winning pipe extrusion line concept to be unveiled at K

From now on all individual components in a pipe extrusion line from battenfeld-cincinnati will feature a “modern, functional and, above all, uniform image”.

With its new design, battenfeld-cincinnati has won the coveted IF Design Award 2022.

The Industry Forum Design Award, which has been running since 1954, has been awarded by the association IF Industrie Forum Design e.V., Hanover, since 2011.

This year, battenfeld-cincinnati won over the jury with its uniform pipe extrusion line design in the corporate colours in the category 1.22 “Industry/Tools” – bagging first prize.

At K 2022, the design will be officially unveiled and presented to the public for the first time. From January 2023 onwards, the design will be a part of the company’s products as standard, and all pipe extrusion lines delivered will appear in the uniform design and equipped with new functionalities.

“Of course, continuous technical optimisation of all machine components is part and parcel of our daily production routine. After all, we want to be ready at all times to meet customers’ needs as well as any changes in the market with modern, efficient concepts”, said Dr. Henning Stieglitz, CTO of the battenfeld-cincinnati group.

Optimal accessibility and operation and easy cleaning options characterise the new design of all machine components. The lines are currently available in five machine sizes – for pipes with diameters of up to 63, 160, 250, 400 and 630 mm. All aggregates, from the extruder, the calibration and cooling unit, the vacuum tank up to the cutting device and the tilt table, are manufactured in-house by battenfeld-cincinnati with technical synchronization to exclude all interface problems.

into the intuitively operated BCtouch UX control system.