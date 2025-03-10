PIXARGUS sets new standards in tubes, pipes and hoses inspection

Compact design, high capacity and budget-friendly. These attributes have always been synonymous with the inline inspection system AllRounDia DV. Now, PIXARGUS has taken this highly versatile system for the inspection of tubes, pipes and hoses to the next level.

× Expand PIXARGUS

A hard and software upgrade can inspect round products up to 70 mm in diameter. Thanks to new extensions and software functions taken over from the proven ProfilControl 7 technology, the two-in-one system can continuously inspect the entire surface and diameter of tubes and hoses inline during the extrusion process.

With the upgrade to its AllRounDia DV systems, PIXARGUS is setting new standards in several respects. Features like the compact design, the time-saving Plug & Play functions and the two-in-one technology are complemented by powerful system extension, raising the bar in defect detection performance. AllRounDia DV provides the user with enhanced defect recognition capabilities, a significantly expanded range of analysis tools and automated processes.

PIXARGUS Sales Manager Michael Frohn says: “The upgrade means that we have now more modules and significantly more performance. You get everything you are looking for from a highly compact, small-footprint system.“

Live images and enhanced views

AllRounDia DV is available with a separate monitor. Its 21.5-inch screen is larger than the integrated display. This offers more room for detailed views of the identified flaws. However, it's not all about the graphical user interface. In the background, the ProfilControl 7 technology's software provides various analysis functions, including AllRounDia DV’s capability. This shows the defects in camera live images instead of schematic defect views.

High-precision defect analysis

In the upgraded version, AllRounDia DV provides defect tracking a further boost in performance. It is now possible to view the last twenty defects of the production in process instead of a maximum of five. The operators can also identify by which camera a defect has been recorded.

Recognising a defect quickly and reliably at high production speeds within a quick sequence of images can be challenging. The new replay function of the ProfilControl 7 technology can replay the camera images, helping the operators assess the surface, roughness and flaw characteristics.

Automated coil changes made easy

Allroundia DV has an integrated section tracking feature that automatically generates a defect or batch report for every batch produced.

This is enabled by linking AllRounDia via interfaces such as OPC-UA or classical direct IO wiring with the main line. If the product is recoiled after the cutter or there is a coil change, AllRounDia receives a signal. The defects identified during the continuous extrusion process are assigned to the current coil in process and the defect positions are calculated relative to the head end of the coiled product. When the product is downcoiled for subsequent processing, it is possible to locate the defects and remove the defective material from the production process, saving time and costs.

The product also has an encoder, making the system better suited for use with varying extrusion line speeds.

Keeping track of operator settings

The SCADA Log module stores and documents any interactions between the operators and the inspection system. This way, it can track alterations quickly and reliably and clearly relate them to the respective operator.

At Becker Plastics in Datteln, Germany, the extrusion is the beating heart of the production. The quality requirements are high, as Pierre Baranowski, Head of Operations at Becker Plastics, knows. He says: “It is vital for us to recognize defects and the sources of defects early on in the production process and be able to take immediate remedial action. Here, the inspection system from PIXARGUS provides us the best possible support.”