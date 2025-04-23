Bausano launches new series of E-GO R single-screw extruders

Bausano will unveil the brand-new E-GO R single-screw extruder at the second edition of GREENPLAST, taking place at Rho Fiera Milano from the 27th to the 30th of May. These are designed to improve the efficiency of polyolefin recycling processes, and are available in sizes 44, 47, and 50 L/D, for a total of 8 brand-new models.

The E-GO R series combines the most advanced extrusion and repelletising technologies for the recycling of polyolefins, such as HDPE, LDPE, and PP, derived from industrial and post-consumer waste. With the goal of supporting partners in the transition to a circular economy, Bausano expands its offering with extruders capable of handling higher outputs. Specifically, the new generation of E-GO R, ranging from 45/37 to 210/37 L/D, can process up to 1,500–1,800 kg/h of non-free-flowing material and 1,700–2,000 kg/h of free-flowing material.

The ideal solution for moist materials

E-GO R extruders are ideal for recycling lightweight materials with a moisture content of 5–6%. Thanks to a high-performance double-degassing system, residual moisture and volatile substances are removed during the process. This prevents the formation of defects in the pellets, such as "air bubbles", caused by gases present in the input blend or generated during the extrusion stages.

The geometry of each screw is custom designed to prevent the material fed into the extruder from being subjected to excessive mechanical stress, which could cause degradation of the molten compound.

Custom accessories and downstream equipment

The dosing system is designed based on the specific characteristics of the material. Specifically, the system consists of two hoppers: the first with a flat bottom and volumetric feeding, and the second with forced feeding, which compacts the material before extrusion. The line is completed by a liquid ring or underwater pelletizing system.

“To meet the goals of the latest PPWR – Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation – approved on April 24, 2024, industry players are required to invest in efficient solutions capable of reintegrating highly contaminated plastic materials into the production cycle, often characterized by high levels of moisture and post-washing impurities”, comments Marco Masiero, R&D and Test Extrusion Manager at Bausano.

He continues, “In this context, Bausano positions itself as a strategic partner, able to guide companies through this transition. We are ready to respond to the sector’s new needs, thanks to an even richer portfolio that tangibly reflects the added value that has always distinguished Bausano’s offering.”